Helen Skelton sizzles in skimpy bikini in jaw-dropping waterside photo

The Countryfile star found the best way to tackle the heatwave

Helen Skelton took full advantage of the heatwave on Friday and made a beeline for the water in a tiny black bikini.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a boat trip on the lake with her son, Ernie, and proudly watched on from the deck as the seven-year-old tried his hand at wakeboarding.

Helen looked gorgeous for the occasion, wearing a bikini top with a pair of high-waisted shorts that showcased her sculpted physique as the sun shone down on her body.

Helen looked gorgeous in her bikini for a day on the lake

Wearing her blonde hair up in a high ponytail and shielding her eyes from the sun's rays in a pair of sunglasses, the mum-of-three looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she cheered on her eldest child.

Captioning the radiant photo, she penned: "Heatwave. Proud Mum," followed by the hashtags: "#wakeboarding #surf #lake #summer #mumandson."

WATCH: Helen Skelton shows off toned legs in sun-soaked video

Her followers raced to comment on the stunning photo and loved the bonding moment between mother and son, with one responding: "And the look of excitement and joy on your face says it all Helen..!!!…great times you both will treasure..!!!…"

A second said: "Great picture Helen..!!!…superb..!!!…good skills there..!!!…brilliant…at your beloved Ullswater too..!!!..Go Ernie..!!!" A third added: "WOOHOOOOOO! Ride those wavessss! Well done. What an amazing mummy you are Helen - in complete awe of you, like always."

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

Helen shares three children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. Alongside Ernie, she is also mum to Louis, five, and baby Elsie, one. Her eight-year marriage to Richie ended just four months after the birth of Elsie in December 2021.

Shortly after, Richie went public with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkhill, the multi-millionaire president of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the rugby league team that Richie plays for.

At the time of their split, Helen shared a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram Helen and Richie share two sons and a daughter

In an interview with the Northern Echo before their split, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

Richie and Stephanie welcomed their first child together in April

In March, Richie confirmed that he was expecting his first child with Stephanie, posting a black and white snapshot of them embracing while revealing a hint of his girlfriend's blossoming baby bump.

In April, his team's coach announced that Richie was taking time off due to the arrival of their baby. The couple confirmed the news in May when they shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram.