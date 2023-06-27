Helen Skelton showcases washboard abs in plunging leopard print bikini

Strictly star Helen Skelton turned heads in a bold leopard print bikini during her latest getaway to sunny Ibiza.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-three posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself kneeling in the shallow end of an enormous swimming pool.

WATCH: Helen Skelton sets hearts racing in vibrant red bikini

For her sun-soaked dip, the former Blue Peter presenter donned a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms and a plunging triangle bikini top.

She wore her blonde tresses in a playful bun and accessorised with a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses and a gleaming gold pendant. Stunning!

© Instagram Helen donned a bold bikini

In her caption, Helen, 39, simply tagged the name of her lavish hotel and the brand behind her stylish swimwear – Dancing Leopard.

The star is currently staying at an adults-only, all-inclusive luxury hotel located right on the beach in San Antonio alongside Cala Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta.

The hotel describes itself as the "perfect spot for an exclusive holiday with your partner or friends. You’ll find premium services, exquisite gastronomy, a butler service and the Infinite Indulgence, an All-Inclusive experience, which goes beyond excellence".

© Instagram The presenter jetted off to Ibiza

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, Helen shared a snapshot of herself reading a book whilst sunning herself on a lounger. And wow did she look amazing with her sculpted, bronzed legs!

When she's not enjoying some much-need R&R, Helen enjoys spending quality time with her three adorable children.

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

She is a doting mother to Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie, one, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The former couple split in April 2022 shortly after the birth of their daughter. At the time, Helen simply shared online: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

The mum-of-three hasn't let the split affect her, and has continued to throw herself into her career and she even reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing last year.

On the subject of her split, Helen told The Telegraph: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

© Instagram Helen made it to the Strictly final with her dance partner Gorka Marquez

The mum-of-three did confess to having days, "when I'm [explicit] off." She noted: "But equally, in this job, you're in a lot of people's lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective."

Leeds Rhinos rugby player Richie has since found love with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The couple welcomed their first child together in April, opting to share a heartwarming photo of their little one via Instagram in May.