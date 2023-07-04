Amanda Holden sizzles in figure-hugging black dress - and did you see the cut outs

Whether it's stepping out for a day at Wimbledon or strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Amanda Holden always nails it when it comes to her fashion and on Tuesday it was no different when she rocked a flawless little black dress on Heart Radio.

Sharing a photo of the lavish look, the Britain's Got Talent Judge, 52, took to her Instagram Stories where she sauntered for the camera displaying the long-sleeved Michael Kors number. As well as the frame-hugging fit and elegant long sleeves, the black gown also featured ultra-flattering cut-outs by her ribs and a circular embellishment at her navel.

Amanda looked flawless

Whilst striking a pose for the camera, Amanda simply penned: "@Michaelkors." Following the photo, Amanda shared a video talking her fans through the sultry wool gown, drawing their attention to the stunning aforementioned details.

The star then showed a quick glimpse of her footwear which were a classic pair of black barely-there heels featuring and elegant ankle strap. As for her hair and makeup, Amanda rocked her honey-hued locks down with a natural wave.

© Getty Lexi opted for a green mini dress by Victoria Beckham

Her camera-ready makeup look consisted of warm bronzer, pink lipstick and fluttery false lashes. This wasn't the first time Amanda was spotted donning Michael Kors this week as she was spotted wearing more fodder from the world-renowned designer when she attended Wimbledon with her eldest daughter, Lexi, on Monday.

Lexi, who turned 17 in January, has certainly inherited her mum's fashionista ways and could seriously be mistaken for a supermodel as she posed for the camera beside her TV star mum. She wore an ultra-chic green dress and matching platform heels in the same shade, adorned with white Wimbledon-esque white stripes.

© Getty Amanda and Lexi looked like sisters

Meanwhile, mum Amanda opted for a full set of Wimbledon whites opting for a figure-hugging ivory dress that featured a daring thigh-high split. She added a chic cropped jacket in the same white hue and embellished with gold buttons, which perfectly matched her white and gold Michael Kors bag. As for her shoes, Amanda slipped into a pair of classic white pointed-toe heels.

The mother-daughter duo both accessorised their looks with a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses and wore their cascading locks down. Lexi's soft blonde strands were styled straight meanwhile, mum Amanda's tresses were worn with a natural wave.

© Getty Amanda and Lexi reunited with their close friend Lauren Silverman

Captioning the photo on Instagram, Amanda penned: "Wimbledon with my gorgeous @lexi.hughes_official Lexi [green love heart and tennis racket emoji] @photomonkeyz #BarclaysxWimbledon @barclays."

Fans of the TV star couldn't get over just how much Lexi looked like her mum, with one fan writing: "Gosh lovely photo, Lexi looking very grown up like sisters x." A second added: "Your daughter is stunning… takes after Mum!," alongside two heart eyes emojis. A third penned: "Two peas in a pod xx."