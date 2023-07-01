Amanda Holden is a rainbow dream - and she’s never looked better

Amanda marked Pride with a collage of her very best rainbow outfits

Amanda Holden has never been one to shy away from a bold outfit, and the Britain's Got Talent star showcased some of her most colourful looks to date in a series of throwback photos to celebrate Pride.

The Heart Radio host took to Instagram to share a collage of her brightest outfits, from her yellow latex Britain's Got Talent dress to her slinky red mini dress that the star wore during her trip to Paris earlier this year.

Amanda shared the colourful collage on Instagram

The Instagram post showed two collages, one that displayed some of Amanda's most iconic rainbow evening looks, whilst the other showed off a collection of her vibrant workwear styles.

Amanda captioned the post: "#happypride #chooselove."

Fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the post, and one follower wrote: "Love love love. Happy pride sweetie." Whilst another added: "Love this! Happy pride."

A third penned: "Gorgeous in every style." And fourth chimed in: "Let's be honest, you would look stunning dressed in a bin bag! You are stunning Amanda."

Amanda looked so stylish in the colourful ensembles

The throwback post showed a mix of recent and older photos of Amanda, with the oldest being from 2019 when the star wore a Basil Soda green silk dress whilst sitting on the judge's panel of Britain's Got Talent, which featured a dramatic train and embellished detailing.

The collage also highlighted some of the 52-year-old's best Heart Radio looks, including a bright blue thigh-slit skirt and a matching crop top, which Amanda teamed with a pair of grey knee-high boots.

In the most recent of the looks, Amanda shared a photo of her Pretty Lavish yellow maxi dress which she wore just last week. The bright dress featured cut-out detailing and a leg split, and the mother-of-two completed the glam look with a ME+EM gingham blazer to match. Stunning!

