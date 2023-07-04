Amanda Holden and lookalike daughter Lexi make glamorous appearance at Wimbledon

Amanda Holden brought her fashion A-game to day one of Wimbledon on Monday, and she was joined by her eldest daughter Lexi. Putting on a glamorous display at the tennis championships, the BGT judge was even spotted sitting in an umpire's chair in her all-white ensemble.

Opting for a round-neck maxi dress complete with a daring thigh split, Amanda polished off her look with a cropped blazer, pointed stilettos, tinted sunglasses and a leather crossbody bag by Michael Kors.

As for her hair and makeup, the 52-year-old rocked a sleek blow-dry, plus a smokey eye and a soft pink lip.

Meanwhile, Lexi, 17, appeared to be following in her mother's fashionable footsteps, as she sported a green mini dress from one of Amanda's favourite labels – Victoria Beckham. Accessorising with striped platform heels by L.K. Bennett, Lexi also took a few style cues from her mum by adding a bright white blazer and a matching handbag.

© Getty Lexi opted for a green mini dress by Victoria Beckham

Sharing a photo from their day at the tennis on Instagram, Amanda captioned it: "Wimbledon with my gorgeous @lexi.hughes_official Lexi. @photomonkeyz #BarclaysxWimbledon @barclaysuk."

Many were quick to comment on the sweet post, with several fans noting the incredible resemblance between Amanda and Lexi.

© Getty Amanda and Lexi reunited with their close friend Lauren Silverman

"Gosh lovely photo, Lexi looking very grown up, like sisters," wrote one. "Your daughter is stunning… takes after [her] mum!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Spitting image of you Amanda, both beautiful."

© Instagram Amanda posing in an umpire's chair

During their mother-daughter day at Wimbledon, Amanda and Lexi were also pictured reuniting with their close family friend, Lauren Silverman. Amanda was first introduced to Lauren by the New York socialite's fiancée, Simon Cowell.

During the day, Amanda and Lexi also stopped for photos and a chat with Amanda's Heart FM co-star, Ashley Roberts.

A proud mum of two, Amanda and her husband – Chris Hughes – welcomed their first daughter Lexi in 2006, and later their second daughter, Hollie, in 2012.

© Instagram Amanda's husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie

Amanda has often spoken about her close bond with her children, and she recently opened up about taking her daughter Lexi to more public events.

"I'm very mindful of what things we go to," she told Mail Online. "We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She's interested in the fashion side of things."

© Getty Lexi is hoping to launch a career in modelling

Amanda also revealed that Lexi is hoping to launch a career in modelling. "She's been taken on by Storm. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field. At the minute they are working on her Lookbook."

Amanda noted, however, that modelling will never come before her daughter's education, adding: "Lexi's an A* student so I don't want her to mess that up and she wants to do it all."