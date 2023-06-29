Amanda Holden's cut-out dress will make you double take

Amanda Holden's latest look has heads spinning. Bringing her fashion A-game to the office on Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent star debuted a stunning cut-out dress from Reiss, as she geared up for a "weird day."

WATCH: Amanda Holden opens up about “weird day”

Revealing her elegant ensemble on Instagram, Amanda, 52, told fans: "This gorgeous little number is from Reiss. I think it's like the perfect Wimbledon dress. It's navy, this is actually navy and white. It's linen. [There's a] Cute little split."

© Instagram Amanda looked phenomenal in a white cut-out dress from Reiss

"I've got a weird day today," she added. "I'm working this morning and then I've got something at school for my youngest daughter [Hollie] so I thought it was the perfect thing to wear for that. And I'm also wearing a lovely heel that's not too high for once so I feel quite comfy even though I'm absolutely gutted that it decided to tip it down!"

© Instagram The TV star accessorised with strappy sandals and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels

Accessorised to perfection, Amanda styled her Reiss number with a pair of black strappy heels, plus her go-to bracelet and necklace set from Van Cleef & Arpels. Wearing her blonde locks down in a polished blow-dry, the mum-of-two opted for a grey smokey eye and a soft pink lip – gorgeous!

When it comes to her workwear wardrobe, Amanda owns the most incredible dresses, and she recently showed off another killer look. Revealing Monday's outfit of the day, the TV star showed off her enviable figure in a pastel suit dress by Pretty Lavish.

© Instagram Earlier this week, Amanda stepped out in another chic ensemble

After posting a photo of herself standing in the Global corridors, Amanda addressed her followers in a video. "Hello good morning, hope you're okay. This is a gorgeous lavender dress from Lavish Alice," she said.

"It's the perfect fit. Although this morning, at like quarter past five, I had to wake my husband up and ask him to do this zip up. So that's the only thing is I couldn't get my driver to do it because that's just not good. I could do the top bit but not the [bottom] bit. Anyway, it's beautiful it's got the lovely shiny buttons, I've paired it with a pair of Gianvanti Rossi shoes. The weather is going to be stunning. Have a lovely day."

© Getty When it comes to fashion, Amanda is all about defying ageist style rules

Amanda has previously spoken about her approach to fashion, which includes defying ageist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing."

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."

© David M. Benett The 52-year-old boasts an incredible wardrobe

Amanda continued to echo this sentiment in a 2022 interview with The Sun. "We've got Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, all looking incredible and these people are older than me, so I'm just inspired by them every single day," she said.

"Hopefully it means we can shift that old-fashioned attitude of, 'Well, I can't wear that because I'm 51', or, 'I can't do my hair this colour because I'm in my fifties'."