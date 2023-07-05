Jennifer Lopez left her followers almost lost for words when she shared photos of herself lounging poolside in a plunging coral swimsuit on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was celebrating the 4th of July holiday in The Hamptons with her husband, Ben Affleck, her twins Emme and Max, 15, and her stepdaughter, Violet, 17, and she looked gorgeous soaking up the sun in her revealing one-piece.

Jennifer shared several photos of herself on Instagram and it's not hard to see why she caused such a stir among her fans. In one image, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker is laying back on a sun-lounger and pouting towards the camera with one arm resting on her head.

© Instagram Jennifer accessorized with a nameplate necklace and earrings

In typical JLo style, she has accessorized with a gold 'Jennifer' necklace, chunky gold hooped earrings, and large designer sunglasses. A second photo sees her sitting up and smiling for the camera, revealing more of her skimpy swimsuit, which boasts peekaboo cut-outs across her bust, a backless design, and a high-cut leg.

Captioning the photos – which also included a clip of a spectacular fireworks display, Jennifer wrote: "Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun."

© Instagram Jennifer looked beautiful in her revealing swimsuit

Needless to say, her fans were quick to share their reactions to her stunning appearance, with one responding: "It should be a crime to look THIS good!!!" A second said: "The most beautiful in all the land." A third added: "Oh my God, your body." A fourth said: "WOW! Just beautiful."

Jennifer's latest post comes after she responded to critics who slammed her decision to create her alcohol brand, Delola, after she previously admitted she didn't drink. Posting a video on Instagram on her way to pick up some of the beverages, Jennifer said: "I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, 'Oh she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail?'

"And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time, I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly; I don't drink to get [expletive]-faced."

© Instagram Jennifer lounged poolside in The Hamptons

She explained: "I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just kind of relax and to let loose a little bit, but always responsibly."

Jennifer added: "I have to tell you, I tried a lot of different things, cocktails, I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved, and so like anything else in my life, I created it myself."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez constantly wows with her social media posts

Her response was met with a mixed reaction, with some of her followers calling the video "awkward" because her husband is now sober. "So sad bc her husband doesn't drink why is she making a point of telling us this?? Who cares… next she'll be selling her cocktail so weird and he doesn't need this either," replied one.

Another said: "So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting [expletive]-faced knowing her husband [suffered] from alcoholism for years."