Victoria Beckham reveals special gifts from daughter Harper to mark impressive milestone with husband David

The Spice Girl and the former professional footballer married in 1999…

Congratulations are in order for Victoria and David Beckham who marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday - and did you see the sweet gifts from their daughter, Harper?

The 11-year-old had prepared extra thoughtful presents for both her celebrity parents which VB couldn't help but share with her 30.9 million followers. Harper sweetly put together a gift bag for each of her parents, each with their own handwritten note.

Harper has the sweetest bond with her parents

Captioning a photo of the adorable gesture, Victoria penned: "We love you Harper Seven," alongside a string of pink love heart emojis.

On Victoria's bag were the words: "Dear Mummy, Happy Anniversary. You and daddy are the best mummy and daddy ever [drawn love heart]. Love: Harper." Dad David's message was almost identical.

The youngster is so close with her mum and dad

Whilst the contents of the bag were not revealed by the former Spice Girl, the photo showed pretty star-covered tissue paper coming out of the top of each of the white paper bags.

The pair have been flooded with heartfelt tributes from their adoring family members, with sons Romeo and Brooklyn as well as Victoria's mum, Jackie Adams, all sharing their own photos and words on Instagram.

The loved-up couple also posted heartfelt messages for each other. The fashion mogul shared two posts. The first showed a video of the couple on their wedding day cutting their cake. Written next to the clip were the words: "4.7.99 [three pink love heart emojis] 24 years ago. I love you so much @DavidBeckham."

The second saw three snaps of the husband and wife dup throughout their 24 years alongside the message: "Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you [laughing emoji]) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx."

Meanwhile, David penned: "On this day 4.7.99 [red love heart] 24 years and counting. To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time [wink emoji] ) Happy Anniversary love u so much [red love heart emoji] @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [four red love heart emojis]."

The message appeared alongside a throwback photo of the pair holding two puppies. Best friend of the couple, Eva Longoria quickly replied writing: "Happy anniversary to my favorite couple in the world! [Red love heart emoji.]"

Victoria and David tied the knot on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship in a Disney-themed ceremony featuring a corset ballgown wedding dress and throne chairs inspired by royalty, although, former pop star Victoria has since insisted that it was an "intimate" affair.