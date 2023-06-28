Harper Beckham's designer style trick that mum Victoria Beckham would never do

Harper Beckham is certainly taking after her fashion icon mum and developing her own sense of style – and there's one styling trick she loves when she's wearing luxurious designer gowns (made by none other than Victoria Beckham, of course).

Unlike VB, who loves to wear sky-high stilettos, Harper prefers to team her full-length dresses with one of her favourite pairs of sneakers.

While Victoria does have her own impressive collection of trainers (with many from her popular former collaboration with Reebok) – it's highly unlikely we'd ever see her at a formal event without her signature heels. After all, she's even been known to wear them on the treadmill.

Harper, however, who is just 11, is not embracing heels just yet (or ever!) – so instead, prefers to opt for comfort and cool.

In June 2022, she attended a theatre event in Venice with proud dad David Beckham, wearing a sweet strapless Zimmermann gown teamed with Nike trainers.

And in January 2023, Harper sported a similar look – this time designed by her famous mum – teamed with a pair of kicks once again.

"My number one muse," Victoria shared on Instagram. "Mummy loved creating this special dress for you."

For other events, including her bi-annual appearances at Victoria's fashion shows, Harper has worn yet more gowns made by her mum – including a black lace number which she teamed again with trainers.

Many of the Beckhams' fans are impressed with how Harper has remained down-to-earth and age-appropriate with her wardrobe, despite being in the public eye.

"I love that Harper has these beautiful dresses and trainers with them," one fan wrote on Instagram of the 11-year-old's formal looks.

Harper's down-to-earth style is always a hit

Another added: "The only celebrity child that I’ve seen to dress according to their age," one fan wrote, with another adding: "I love the fact you have given her a childhood, she's always dressed appropriately."

Victoria has previously admitted that Harper has a clear idea of how she likes to look. "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," she told Vogue Australia in 2022.

Further snaps from the Beckhams' family holidays and staycations in their Cotswolds country home prove just that. Harper often chooses to wear casual dresses, hoodies and leggings as her wardrobe staples – though she is beginning to wear a few designer pieces, too.

In a recent snap, she rocked a Christian Dior T-shirt as she posed alongside her mum and dad, while she carried a chic vintage Louis Vuitton handbag during a recent trip to Japan with her famous family.