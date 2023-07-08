Romeo Beckham bedazzles rare £15k watch boasting diamonds galore

Romeo Beckham has got accessories down to a fine art. The middle Beckham brother never shies away from the glitz and glamour, mirroring his parent’s penchant for the more luxurious things in life.

On Saturday, Victoria shared a glimpse inside daughter Harper’s 12th birthday bash at the Prada café in Harrods, where Romeo showed off one of his most prized (not to mention blingiest) possessions. The footballer wore his beloved watch by Jacob & Co., coined the ‘Five Time Zone Quartz Factory Diamond Set Stainless Steel.’ The epic piece features silver hardware, a diamond bezel, a triple date indication and a black strap.

While the rare piece is no longer available to purchase online, its original price teeters around the £15,000 mark.

Romeo was first spotted with the piece back in 2015 during day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. He attended alongside his father and was seen snapping photos from his courtside seat, in turn showing off his colourful watch.

Fast forward to Harper’s birthday, and it appears that Romeo had elevated his wrist piece with a healthy dusting of diamonds. From the images mum Victoria took from the day, Romeo was seen with his sister, and the face of his watch was noticeably more dazzling than before.

It appears that the 20-year-old bedazzled the piece with some extra diamond embellishment, no doubt meaning the cost of the watch will have skyrocketed.

Romeo also owns a luxe Patek Phillipe watch, which he wore during a holiday in Italy. Taking to social media to share a candid getaway picture, the middle Beckham boy was seen driving a classic Fiat 500 Jolly while wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time, worth approximately £55,000.

Captioning the sweet snaps from Harper’s birthday, where Romeo was able to show off his bling, Victoria wrote: "Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven. CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods."

Sparking a considerable reaction from her 30 million followers, many were quick to comment on the post. "@victoriabeckham omg, Harper is so beautiful, a very Happy B-day to this lovely lady," wrote one.