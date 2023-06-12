Dylan Mulvaney debuts platinum hair transformation in billowing crystal gown at the Tony Awards

The stars of Broadway never do things by halves, so it comes as no surprise the 2023 Annual Tony Awards red carpet was a showstopping affair as the leads took center stage in the spotlight on Sunday 12 June.

Stepping out at the United Palace Theater in New York City, TikTok's Dylan Mulvaney embodied timeless glamour as she twirled onto the red carpet in an elegant off-the-shoulder tulle dress from Christian Siriano.

Dylan's crystal mesh gown was complete with a corseted bodice, a billowing full skirt and ruffled sleeves adorned with glittering crystals. The 26-year-old social media star ensured all eyes were on her as she accessorized with a spellbinding diamond choker and gave her newly-dyed platinum blonde bob its red carpet debut.

© Getty Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Dylan levelled up the glamour with a metallic smokey eye, rosy blush and classic nude lipstick. All eyes were on her platinum blonde hair transformation which was perfectly coiffed into a sleek curled bob.

Fans couldn't help but comment on Dylan's red carpet-ready ensemble, taking to social media to share the love for her beguiling moment in the spotlight.

© Getty Dylan carried on the party at the Zacapa XO x Baccarat Speakeasy

"Whoa!!! Timeless. Classic. Elegant," commented a fan, as another wrote: "Can’t get over the blonde, You look so good, girl!" Assembling on TikTok to mark her brunette to blond hair transition, other fans wrote: "We are here for the blonde era!" and: "The blonde is YOUR color!!!"

While Dylan hasn't yet made her own Broadway debut, the social media star has made no secret of the fact her former training in performing arts has made her dream big for the future.

© Getty Dylan served in the style stakes earlier this month to attend the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical'

Referring to the Tony Awards as her "Superbowl", the trans TikTok star went on to declare her excitement for her red carpet entrance. "I think most of y'all already know this but I started dance class when I was three years old and the first show I ever performed was High School Musical when I was ten.

I played Ryan back then, but now I would obviously play Sharpay! "The first musical I ever saw on Broadway was Wicked and I got my degree in Musical Theater so this is a VERY big night for me."

