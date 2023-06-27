Faith Hill's daughter's new fashion-forward appearance is sure to cause a stir

Gracie McGraw pulled another style-statement out of the bag this week when she showcased an edgy new outfit on Instagram.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest offspring shared a simple selfie but her outfit was far from ordinary.

The fashionista wore a long, silk top - which could easily have been a dress - over a pair tweed pants and a chunky pair of black shoes.

Gracie picked the bathroom as her backdrop and the toilet was unfortunately captured behind her. The look will likely be a big hit with fans as they adore the Broadway singer's quirky wardrobe choices.

Recently, she switched up her appearance by changing her hair color too. She went from platinum blonde, to dark brown and her social media followers loved it.

It's an exciting time for Gracie who is carving out a successful career as a singer. Over the weekend, she shared some major new about her future too.

"Excited to announce that I will be making my solo show debut @chelseatableandstage July 21 and July 30!! Buy your tickets now and come see me cry," she wrote in a post on Instagram. She added the name of the show: "I will probably cry".

One fan commented: "YOU FINALLY GOT YOUR BREAK! We have all been waiting for you to share that extraordinary voice with others. This is it Gracie," and another added: "I AM SO PROUD I AM SCREAMING."

In May, she showcased her vocal credentials in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queen - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

Gracie and her sisters, Audrey, 21, and Maggie, 24, are all making their famous parents very proud.

But Tim admits that they have grown up far too quickly. "It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he said about his daughters during a conversation with Leo Edit in 2021.

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

While Tim and Faith have decade-long careers of their own, nothing makes them happier than watching their children succeed. "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," he told PEOPLE in 2021 about his daughters.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."