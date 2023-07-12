Lady Gaga stunned fans on Tuesday as she took to Instagram with a rather sun-drenched personal photo, a departure from the usual activism and promotional purposes of her platform.

The singer-songwriter, 37, took to the social media site with a selfie in the sun, leaning up against a wall wearing a pair of wide-rimmed sunglasses, jeans with knee cut-outs, and a baggy tee.

Showing off her arm tattoos and letting her cropped platinum locks fall over her face, the air of mystery in the photo was offset by her simple caption, which read: "Tuesday in the Summer feels like."

Fans enthusiastically left comments like: "Can't spell legend without LG," and even the Facebook Instagram handle got in on the fun, as did the MTV one, with comments that respectively read: "Mother monster is mothering," and: "WAKE UP MOTHER MONSTER POSTED."

Several of her devoted Little Monsters noted that she happened to be sitting in a pose reminiscent of the album cover of her third album, 2013's Artpop, with the picture coincidentally posted on the 10th anniversary of the day the album was first announced.

One commented: "Posting a hot pic on the ARTPOP announcement anniversary? You know what you're doing," while another also added: "That ARTPOP pose… Gaga we need the act II out pls."

Recently, the Academy Award-winning singer took a moment to share a deeply personal life update with her fans, opening up about where her head had been in recent months.

"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today," she wrote. "I know I haven't been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process.

She revealed that she was spending her time working on passion projects such as Haus Labs, philanthropy, the film edit for The Chromatica Ball, and filming Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."

Gaga addressed the recent fan comments stating she hadn't been sharing many personal moments online, but reassured them that it was all for good reason.

"I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity – to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me."

Alongside a new picture, the 'Alejandro' singer wrote: "Here's a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that's a frame from the film behind me) – I can't WAIT for you to experience it.

"Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I've been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art."