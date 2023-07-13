Billie Eilish ignites anticipation among fans as she chanels Barbiecore for latest video

On Wednesday, Billie Eilish, 21, ignited anticipation among her fans as she took to Instagram to announce the imminent release of her new music video for the song What Was I Made For? The video will premier on Thursday.

The Grammy-winning sensation’s brief yet exciting Instagram caption simply read: "TOMORROW." The song is a fresh collaboration between Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell, both of whom have consistently worked together to create magic in the music industry.

What Was I Made For? has been produced specifically for the eagerly awaited Barbie movie's soundtrack. The 13-second teaser features Billie embodying a 1960s vibe in an old-fashioned yellow dress, coupled with two rings and matching yellow earrings.

To complete her Barbie-inspired look, Billie had her usually dark hair transformed into a stunning sixties-style blonde ponytail and adorned with minimal makeup.

In the sneak peek, the Bad Guy singer is seen seated at a wooden desk, unfolding a black briefcase filled with assorted stickers, including a prominent one showcasing the Barbie logo.

This brief glimpse into Billie's upcoming music video follows a grainy-filtered photo shared a day earlier on her Instagram, where she is seen in the same yellow ensemble.

On July 11, Billie also gave her TikTok followers a taste of what's to come, sharing a seven-second clip of her retro appearance. The background audio featured a melodious snippet of Billie crooning the titular lyric of the song.

All this fanfare is building up towards the release of Barbie: The Album, the soundtrack to the Barbie movie, produced by Mark Ronson, which drops on July 21, coinciding with the movie's theatrical release.

The Barbie movie soundtrack promises to be a musical extravaganza featuring original songs from renowned artists such as Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Khalid, and Ice Spice, among others.

Billie was unveiled as the first surprise artist on July 6, with her single What Was I Made For?, set for release on July 13. Following her, Sam Smith was announced as the second surprise artist for Barbie: The Album, with his single Man I Am scheduled to be released on July 21.

The video comes after Biilie candidly expressed her perspective on a recent concerning trend at live music shows, which involves overzealous fans tossing various objects towards performers on stage.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie world premiere, the Grammy-winning sensation shared: "I've been getting hit on stage with things for, literally, six years," as she expressed bemusement over the public's sudden interest in this issue.

With an air of relaxed confidence and seasoned insight from years of stage experience that belies her young age at just 21 years old, Billie remarked on this unsafe fan behavior: "People just get excited and it can be dangerous," underscoring the risks that performers face when presented with unpredictable audience actions.

It's a stark contrast to her usual vivacious, high-energy performances that have been captivating audiences since she was just 15.