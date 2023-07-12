Billie Eilish calls for fans to stop throwing objects onstage - 'it’s dangerous'

Billie Eilish has candidly expressed her perspective on a recent concerning trend at live music shows, which involves overzealous fans tossing various objects towards performers on stage.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie world premiere, the Grammy-winning sensation shared: "I've been getting hit on stage with things for, literally, six years," as she expressed bemusement over the public's sudden interest in this issue.

With an air of relaxed confidence and seasoned insight from years of stage experience that belies her young age at just 21 years old, Billie remarked on this unsafe fan behavior: "People just get excited and it can be dangerous," underscoring the risks that performers face when presented with unpredictable audience actions.

It's a stark contrast to her usual vivacious, high-energy performances that have been captivating audiences since she was just 15.

© Getty Billie Eilish calls for fans to stop throwing objects on stage

This worrisome trend of items being hurled at performers includes a rather eclectic array of objects, ranging from phones and teddy bears to bouquets and even, shockingly, a fan's late mother's ashes for Pink.

Pop icon Harry Styles recently faced a moment of concern when he was hit in the face by an airborne object during his Love on Tour concert in Vienna, Austria.

These disturbing incidents appear to be increasing, with singers Pink and Bebe Rexha, among others, facing similar situations during their live shows.

DISCOVER: Billie Eilish surprises with epic streetstyle transformation post-Met Gala

© Dave J Hogan Harry Styles had objects thrown at him at his recent concert

In a move that garnered attention, British superstar Adele paused her Las Vegas concert to challenge, albeit humorously, her audience to attempt a similar act.

Addressing this escalating issue, Savage Love hitmaker Jason Derulo urged his fellow artists to take a stand against this unsettling trend, advocating for the safety of performers during their concerts.

© Instagram Billie is known for her edgy, Gen-Z style

For Billie, she has conflicting views. "I have mixed feelings about it because when you're up there it blows. But you know it's out of love, and they're just trying to give you something," the Hostage singer admitted, attempting to understand the fans' perspective. But she implored the fans to reconsider, cautioning, "We get it, but don't do it."

Attempting to illuminate the vulnerability that performers feel on stage, the Coachella headliner, who is no stranger to absorbing the energy of huge live audiences, empathetically added: "It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there. You're in a vulnerable position."