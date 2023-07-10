Billie Eilish is all smiles in quirky outfit after candid body-shaming comments

Billie Eilish recently discussed her struggles with body-shaming comments, but the difficult topic seemed far from her mind as she pulled faces for her latest outing with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

As she arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA for the star-studded Barbie world premiere, which also attracted the likes of Dua Lipa and Gal Gadot, the Bad Guy hitmaker showed off her playful side by pulling several funny poses for the cameras. Instead of donning a power suit or gown, Billie highlighted her unique style in wide-leg cropped trousers, chunky sneakers with blue laces and ruched pastel pink socks.

Channelling the Barbie theme, she wore an oversized pink striped shirt, a fuschia tie and a mini matching handbag.

Billie wore her black hair in a sleek straight style and chose natural makeup that highlighted her features.

Her latest appearance comes weeks after she opened up about the effect that commentary on her appearance has had on her mental health. "It's tough, man," she candidly told Vogue.

"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about... I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

The 21-year-old went on to reveal that she has learnt to become more comfortable in her own skin over time. "I like myself more than I used to and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bull because it still hurts my feelings," she continued.

On the subject of her personal style, Billie revealed she enjoys experimenting with both masculine and feminine styles. "I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish," she said, "and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, 'You know what, I'm allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it.'"

She added: "I'm also feminine, and I'm also sexy, and I'm also cute, and I'm just me."

