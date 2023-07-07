Amanda Holden's stunning dress is sure to turn heads thanks to its striking colour. The Britian's Got Talent star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her outfit before she begun her working day on Heart FM and it seems she's kicking off the weekend in style.

The 52-year-old was a tangerine dream in her Karen Millen dress complete with chic puff sleeves and the perfect thigh split. The dress was fitted in at the waist, which makes for an extremely flattering look, and the mother-of-two paired the bold frock with some simple strappy heels so as not to remove focus from the dress.

WATCH: Amanda Holden opens up about 'weird day'

Amanda polished off her look with some delicate gold jewellery including a dainty necklace and some stacking bracelets. The star was clearly thrilled about the weekend ahead as she addressed her followers directly: "Good morning, hope you are all ok. It is Friday and the future is bright, the future is orange!"

Karen Millen Puff Sleeve Midi Sundress, £77.35

The mother-of-two is always honest in her fashion reviews, and she was also keen to describe the garment's linen material, admitting that creases would be inevitable, but insisted that the dress is perfect for the summer.

She also added: "These sleeves are also really nicely made, they're puffy and they’ve got like tutu material inside them to keep them extra puffed which is lovely. It'll see me through the summer."

Amanda looked stunning in the Karen Millen number

Amanda then added: "Have a wonderful weekend, it's going to be a scorcher, we've got the Grand Prix, we've got Wimbledon, we've got the cricket, what more could you want?" Amanda's clearly thrilled for a weekend full of sport after attending Wimledon earlier in the week alongside her eldest daughter, Lexi.

Lexi and her mum amped up the glam at SW19 when they attended the first day of play on Monday. Lexi looked stunning in a green high-neck mini dress paired with white and green platform heels. Her glamorous mum, however, wore a chic all-white outfit, which was apt for their day watching the tennis.

© Getty Amanda took her daughter Lexi to Wimbledon on Monday

Amanda often speaks about her daughters and yesterday was no different when she reflected on her youngest, Hollie's last day at school. She told her fans on Instagram: "I'm not going to lie, I'm a bit depressed today," she began on Thursday.

"Hollie finished school yesterday and that's the end of her in little baby prep school, she goes up to year 7 at the end of the year." The mother-of-two continued: "It's just the end of an era and it made me feel very sad about how life goes so quickly. So hang onto your loved ones and appreciate every single day."