Howard Stern's wife, 50, shows off jaw-dropping physique in tiny bikini

Howard Stern is not just a master disc jockey – he's a dab hand at photography too and proved his talents by taking some jaw-dropping photos of his bikini-clad wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern.

The 69-year-old photographed Beth, 50, for the 20th anniversary issue of Social Life Magazine and she looked incredible modeling several pieces of swimwear on a beach in Southampton, New York.

Beth displayed her incredible figure and seemingly ageless appearance on the cover in a plunging red swimsuit that boasted a high-cut leg. Her blonde hair cascaded down her chest and she added a bold red lip to match her suit.

© Getty Both Howard and Beth are animal lovers

For the inside spread, the animal-rights activist slipped into a blue and white striped string bikini that highlighted her sculpted physique as she knelt on the beach and flashed her pearly whites at the camera.

Another photo saw Beth standing with her toes in the sand and running her fingers through her hair as she seductively gazed ahead while wearing the same tiny two-piece. She was also pictured running down a boardwalk in a flowing, chiffon beige gown.

"Thank you thank you thank you @sociallifemagazine for still thinking I'm cover material… and letting me share about my rescue work… you all have my heart," she shared on Instagram.

Followers of the magazine were quick to comment when the photos of Beth were shared on Instagram, with one responding: "She is STUNNING. And her hubby is a wonderful photographer." A second said: "Beautiful hair, makeup, everything! Stunning!" A third added: "Beth is an angel on earth."

In the accompanying interview, Beth – who met Howard in 2000 before they married in 2008 – shared a rare insight into her private life and admitted despite living in a $25 million, eight-bedroom mansion in The Hamptons, her life isn't as glamorous as people may assume.

© Getty Howard and Beth married in 2008

Talking about her work with Bianca's Furry Friends Feline, an adoption center for cats and kittens she co-founded in 2019, Beth said: "People think my life is so very glamorous with Howard and that I have other people doing the messy part of pet foster work. [But that's] not true.

"I am currently fostering 19 kittens and adult/senior cats. That's a lot of poop to scoop." Beth added: "What I have chosen to do with my life is a passion and a 24/7 commitment. I put the animals first since I have no human children."

© Instagram Beth co-founded Bianca's Furry Friends Feline in 2019

Beth's Instagram feed is filled with photos of her cuddling up to her foster cats and kittens – she also owns seven "resident cats" and one "resident bunny" – but she said that despite her wholesome content, she isn't immune to internet trolls.

© Instagram Beth owns seven cats and fosters several others at a time

"Every day, I block about 10 to 15 people who have commented nasty things and hurt my feelings regarding my rescue work," she admitted. While Beth confessed that the "criticism is painful" and sadly "blocking has become a necessity", she is able to take "solace" in meditation and find comfort with her army of pets.