Pregnant Claire Danes looks so in love with real-life Romeo at Tribeca Film Festival
Pregnant Claire Danes looks so in love with real-life Romeo at Tribeca Film Festival - wait 'til you see her dress

The Romeo & Juliet actor is expecting her third child with her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy

Pregnant Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the "Full Circle" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Claire Danes graced the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, putting on a loved up display with her real-life Romeo, husband Hugh Dancy.

It may be nearly three decades since the 44-year-old actress enchanted audiences with her enthralling performance in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet, but Claire was equally as angelic in a glittering pink gown reminiscent of her iconic angel dress from the 1996 film. 

Claire Danes stunned in a bump-skimming bejewelled dress
Claire Danes stunned in a bump-skimming bejewelled dress

The pregnant star, who is expecting her third child with the Ella Enchanted actor, stepped out wearing a beautiful bejewelled gown in a candy pink hue. Claire's blossoming baby bump was highlighted in the dazzling fitted dress, which she paired with open-toed mules. 

Claire wore her blonde hair in a sleek curled bob, sweeping her glossy tresses into a neat side part. The glowing star highlighted her natural features with a fluttery mascara, rosy blush and soft pink lip to accentuate her glamorous ensemble. 

Claire and her husband Hugh looked so in love
Claire and her husband Hugh looked so in love

The Homeland alum attended the premiere screening of the upcoming HBO Max series, Full Circle, of which she plays the role of Sam. Claire looked so in love with her husband of 14 years as they arrived hand-in-hand, gazing into each other's eyes as they posed for photographs before the screening. 

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, who are expecting their third child together, arrived hand-in-hand at the 2023 Tribeca Film festival
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, who are expecting their third child together, arrived hand-in-hand at the 2023 Tribeca Film festival

The Emmy award-winning actress already shares sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, four, with Hugh, whom she tied the knot with in 2009. 

It's not the first time the pregnant star has taken her bump for a spin on the red carpet, with Claire attending FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event in Los Angeles last month. 

Claire Danes attended FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event at DGA Theater Complex
Claire Danes attended FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event at DGA Theater Complex

The star took to the floor in a sweeping black gown featuring a rounded neckline, dramatic flutter sleeves with cut-out detailing, a cascading train and a rich ebony hue with a satin finish. Claire completed her evening attire by slipping into a classic pair of open-toe black heels that were complemented by a crimson pedicure. 

Claire is weeks away from giving birth to her third baby
Claire is weeks away from giving birth to her third baby

A selection of minimalist jewels including some thin hoop earrings and three chunky mixed metal rings infused her look with a subtle hint of elegance.

