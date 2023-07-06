Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova looks like royalty in ethereal silky dress beside beau Kai Widdrington

The Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds dressed to the nines for the Grand Prix Ball

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova, 33, was a vision of beauty as she donned a canary yellow gown to attend the Grand Prix Ball 2023 at the Hurlingham Club in London on Wednesday night.

The Ukrainian ballroom and Latin dancer looked so in love as she stepped onto the red carpet with her beau, fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington, 27.

© Getty Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington attend The Grand Prix Ball 2023 at The Hurlingham Club on July 5, 2023

Looking ethereal in her yellow Elie Saab dress, which featured dramatic batwing sleeves, a plunging neckline and a dramatic sky-high slit, Nadiya swept her blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail, adding a slick of red lipstick to complement her old Hollywood glamour aesthetic.

© Getty Nadiya looked ethereal in a yellow Elie Saab dress

The mother-of-one upped the ante in golden heels adorned with black floral embellishment, and she carried a timeless quilted Chanel bag in black leather to complete her head-turning ensemble.

Kai, who is five years Nadiya's junior, looked equally dapper in a black tuxedo laced with satin lapels and a plush velvet trim.

© Shutterstock The Strictly Come Dancing star was a vision in yellow

Nadiya was quick to share a photo of her and Kai following the event, which dazzled her Instagram followers. "Oh stunning couple. This dress is incredible," commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "You two scrub up well don’t you!"

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look utterly smitten in stunning photos

Nadiya and Kai found love on the BBC show after Kai joined the Strictly team in 2021. After photographs emerged of the duo looking close on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, Nadiya later confirmed to the MailOnline in April 2022 that the couple had been dating "for months now."

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Since confirming their relationship, the couple have been incredibly open about their plans to start a family together in the future.

Opening up to Yours magazine earlier this year, professional dancer Kai said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course". He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

© Getty The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Chiming in agreement, Nadiya added: "I always wanted to have many children".

© Instagram Nadiya and Kai have confirmed they would like to start a family in the future

Nadiya is already a doting mother to daughter Mila whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot. Nadiya confirmed that the former couple were no longer an item back in 2022.