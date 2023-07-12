Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany steals the show in figure-hugging dress at Quarterback premiere

Patrick Mahomes is one of the stars of Netflix's new docuseries, Quarterback, but it was his wife, Brittany who stole the show at the LA premiere on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old looked phenomenal in a metallic silver dress that boasted an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, a midi length, and a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her incredible physique.

Brittany let her dress do all the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum, simply wearing a silver necklace that features the names of her husband and their two children, son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon, almost eight months, and daughter Sterling Skye, two.

She wore her blonde hair cascading down her chest in loose curls and opted for dramatic smokey eyes with lashings of mascara and black eyeliner, a glowing complexion, and a soft pink lip.

Patrick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a pastel green suit that consisted of a double-breasted blazer and matching pants, which he wore over a plain white T-shirt. He added a chunky silver chain and a pair of black loafers.

© Rob Latour/Shutterstock Brittany looked incredible in her metallic silver dress

The former soccer player was on hand to support her husband ahead of Quarterback's Netflix release on July 12. The longtime couple – who first met at Whitehouse High School in East Texas in 2010 – married in Maui in March 2022. 2

Patrick, 27, is just one NFL quarterback – he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs – to feature in the documentary. The new eight-episode series also follows the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. According to Netflix, the show "gives an unprecedented look at what it takes for them to succeed when all eyes are on them".

© Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Brittany also features in Quarterback alongside her husband

"Look — we've seen quarterbacks mic'd up for a game. We've certainly seen training camp. But we've never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last-second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days," Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning told Netflix. "

Are they hanging out? Are they playing golf? Are they in the weight room and watching film and grinding for that next game? Which is the answer, by the way, not to give it away. There is no golf in the season," he continued.

"A couple of the quarterbacks early on asked me, 'Peyton, would you have allowed the cameras to follow you around?' And maybe early in my career, because I didn't really know what all that meant, I probably would've said no," the former quarterback added.

"But later in my career, absolutely, yes. I told Patrick, 'You're going to want your kids to know what you used to do, what you really went through.'"

© Randi Mahomes on Instagram Patrick with his mom Randi after winning the Super Bowl in 2023

According to the official synopsis: "The series gives fans an inside look at the players' lives on the field and off. It documents intimate moments with their families, friends, and trainers, following them from the field to their homes in a first-of-its-kind, in-depth look at the job.

"It also reveals the many pressures involved: what it's like to receive an entire stadium's cheers or boos or be chased by a 300-pound defensive lineman and the reality of having to ask your loved ones to make sacrifices on your behalf."