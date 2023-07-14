Louise Redknapp sizzles in sultry black skirt for lavish night out

Louise Redknapp previously confessed the key to her confidence was stepping out in a killer look and we have the proof. The star oozed glamour on Wednesday when she was spotted stepping out for a glamorous evening at Chiltern Firehouse.

The 48-year-old seriously upped the ante for the fun evening where she was spotted posing up a storm with celebrity pal Natalie Pinkham. Louise slipped into a chic figure-hugging skirt in a sultry black hue for the evening, which she paired with a blush satin Prada camisole and an oversized black blazer.

© MEGA The pop star stepped out with friend Natalie Pinhkam

The mother-of-two reshared a photo posted by the F1 reporter on her Instagram Stories. Louise opted for subtle jewellery for her mid-week night out choosing elegant gold hoops and gold chain necklace.

She also slipped into a pair of strappy black sandals which wrapped all the way up her lower leg. As for her glam for the mid-week jaunt, her bobbed honey locks were styled down and straight and her flawless makeup was comprised of brushes of chestnut bronzer, nude lipstick, and black eyeliner. Natalie also looked gorgeous wearing a white halterneck jumpsuit and silver stilettos.

© David M. Benett Louise and Natalie posed up a storm

Louise's lavish look isn't the first to impress this week as on Monday, she showed off a number of ultra-chic pieces from her collection with fashion label, Peacocks. The star looked impeccable as she modelled a pair of off-white jeans, which were rolled up at the ankle. She also slipped into a pair of stylish black open-toe heels adorned with a twist embellishment.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Keeping it clean and simple this Summer with my latest @peacocks_fashion Edit. Check it out online and in store now xxxalongside a white love heart emoji.

© David M. Benett The always looks so stylish

"@louiseredknapp Yup you're stunning," one fan penned. A second added: "You look incredible," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third penned: "Every item looks amazing on you Louise."

Louise is always one of the most stylish celebrities in any room and last year, the singer revealed exclusively to HELLO! about the important role fashion plays in her confidence.

Louise is the ultimate fashionista

She said: "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence, and I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?'

"And I always put them in something and they go: 'I can't wear that my shoulders are too wide' or, 'It goes too tight here' or, 'No that shirt goes too oversized', and I'm like 'Can you promise just trust me just wear it and let me know how you feel?' and then the next day they go: 'Oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous,' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel."

She added: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into…It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."