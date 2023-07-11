Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp looks unreal in chic figure-hugging jeans
Subscribe

Louise Redknapp looks unreal in chic figure-hugging jeans

The Eternal songstress shares two children with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp smiling at the BRIT Awards in 2023
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Louise Redknapp's wardrobe is teeming with gorgeous garments, and on Monday, the singer unveiled a striking new look.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two, 48, shared a carousel of photos from her latest photoshoot with Peacocks.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

The 'Angel of Mine' singer seriously won us over in the style stakes with her sleek monochromatic look featuring a pair of skintight ecru jeans, a simple white tank top and a pair of black leather kitten heels.

In a second snapshot, Louise elevated her summer-ready look with a boxy, oversized black blazer. She styled the garment over her shoulders for an added dose of Parisian chic.

As for makeup and accessories, the blonde beauty wore her choppy tresses in a centre parting and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a sweep of sculpting bronzer, a flash of highlighter and a peachy pink lip. Stunning!

To round off her ensemble, Louise wore a pair of elegant drop earrings and a sparkling bow-shaped necklace.

"Keeping it clean and simple this Summer with my latest @peacocks_fashion Edit. Check it out online and in store now xxx," Louise noted in her caption.

Louise wearing a bold pink dress at The Brit Awards in 2023 © Getty
The singer boasts an enviable wardrobe

Fans and friends swooned over the former presenter's slew of pictures, with one writing: "You look beautiful as always," while a second noted: "Every item looks amazing on you Louise."

A third remarked: "Cool photos Louise and you look absolutely gorgeous in those outfits," and a fourth sweetly added: "When your natural beauty @louiseredknapp [heart emoji] glows, simple clean fashion allows your warmth to shine."

louise redknapp grease after party© Getty
Louise is always so stylish

Louise's mesmerising photoshoot comes after she shared a glimpse inside her fitness regime. Taking to Instagram in June, the singer posted a photo of her workout set-up at home featuring a pair of orange dumbbells and a marble-patterned yoga mat.

Alongside the photo, Louise shared: "Right… I can do this, a quick 20 mins [wide-eyed emoji] also think my grass needs a water," followed by a monkey emoji hiding its eyes.

The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime© Instagram
The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness plan

Aside from working out with weights, Louise is a huge fan of yoga, spinning, and Pilates. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, the star revealed: "I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

louise redknapp dance studio © Instagram
Louise also loves dancing

Whilst Louise loves a sweaty workout, she's also a firm believer in balance.

"If someone said to me, 'do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star candidly confessed before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more