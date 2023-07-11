Louise Redknapp looks unreal in chic figure-hugging jeans

Louise Redknapp's wardrobe is teeming with gorgeous garments, and on Monday, the singer unveiled a striking new look.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two, 48, shared a carousel of photos from her latest photoshoot with Peacocks.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

The 'Angel of Mine' singer seriously won us over in the style stakes with her sleek monochromatic look featuring a pair of skintight ecru jeans, a simple white tank top and a pair of black leather kitten heels.

In a second snapshot, Louise elevated her summer-ready look with a boxy, oversized black blazer. She styled the garment over her shoulders for an added dose of Parisian chic.

As for makeup and accessories, the blonde beauty wore her choppy tresses in a centre parting and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a sweep of sculpting bronzer, a flash of highlighter and a peachy pink lip. Stunning!

To round off her ensemble, Louise wore a pair of elegant drop earrings and a sparkling bow-shaped necklace.

"Keeping it clean and simple this Summer with my latest @peacocks_fashion Edit. Check it out online and in store now xxx," Louise noted in her caption.

© Getty The singer boasts an enviable wardrobe

Fans and friends swooned over the former presenter's slew of pictures, with one writing: "You look beautiful as always," while a second noted: "Every item looks amazing on you Louise."

A third remarked: "Cool photos Louise and you look absolutely gorgeous in those outfits," and a fourth sweetly added: "When your natural beauty @louiseredknapp [heart emoji] glows, simple clean fashion allows your warmth to shine."

© Getty Louise is always so stylish

Louise's mesmerising photoshoot comes after she shared a glimpse inside her fitness regime. Taking to Instagram in June, the singer posted a photo of her workout set-up at home featuring a pair of orange dumbbells and a marble-patterned yoga mat.

Alongside the photo, Louise shared: "Right… I can do this, a quick 20 mins [wide-eyed emoji] also think my grass needs a water," followed by a monkey emoji hiding its eyes.

© Instagram The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness plan

Aside from working out with weights, Louise is a huge fan of yoga, spinning, and Pilates. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, the star revealed: "I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Instagram Louise also loves dancing

Whilst Louise loves a sweaty workout, she's also a firm believer in balance.

"If someone said to me, 'do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star candidly confessed before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."