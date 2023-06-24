Louise Redknapp reveals secret to maintaining incredible physique from lavish Surrey garden

Louise Redknapp always floors us with her incredible fashion sense and oozes confidence in every look she serves and on Friday, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of how she maintains her incredible physique.

The former Eternals band member, 48, shared a snap from her lavish Surrey garden. In the photo, Louise showed off her stylish marble-patterned exercise mat and a pair of dumbbells.

Louise shared a glimpse of her workout routine

Captioning the post, she penned: "Right… I can do this, a quick 20 mins [wide-eyed emoji] also think my grass needs a water," alongside a monkey emoji covering its eyes.

Not only does the star train in her home - which underwent a full makeover last year - but she is also a major fan of Pilates and is often captured showing off her incredible flexibility post-reformer Pilates session as you can see in the photo below.

© Photo: Instagram Louise's lavish garden features a stylish seating area

Talking about her love of pilates, exclusively to HELLO! last August, Louise explained: "I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. So I love Pilates and also one of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

She also revealed she has a Peleton at home, and is no stranger to putting on an episode of Love Island whilst peddling away. She continued: "I've got got a Peloton at home. And you know, I watch Love Island and go for a bike ride in the lounge, [people] must be looking like, 'What was she doing?' But yeah, I'm not a big gym bunny."

Louise is a big fan of Pilates

During the candid chat, Louise also revealed that her fashion plays a huge role in feeling confident, but despite how flawless she looks on every red carpet, you wouldn't expect how low maintenance the star is. "I can get ready quicker than any guy. I'm a good I'm 20 minutes and out the door girl," she said.

Talking about what an important role fashion plays in her confidence, Louise added: "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence and I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes[...]

Louise always looks stunning

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple.