Strictly's Ola Jordan turns heads in gorgeous mini dress during lavish holiday

Strictly star Ola Jordan looked nothing short of sensational as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous mini dress over the weekend.

The professional dancer, who is currently soaking up the sun in Turkey with her husband James Jordan and their daughter Ella, shared a glimpse of her outfit over on Instagram.

WATCH: Ola Jordan showcases her weightloss as she slips into Strictly outfit for kitchen dancing with husband James

In the clip, Ola looked every inch the Bond Girl as she walked hand in hand with three-year-old Ella. For the special evening occasion, Ola, 40, donned a chocolate-hued bodycon dress featuring a racer neckline and a flattering cut-out section across the back.

She spruced up her holiday look with a pair of towering, tasselled heels and a gleaming array of gold bracelets.

© Instagram Ola looked flawless in her mini dress

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-one served up some high-octane glamour with a sophisticated beauty blend featuring bronzed cheekbones, dewy skin and a pop of peach blush.

Little Ella, meanwhile, looked adorable in a pink and white gingham dress emblazoned with cherries. She was dressed in a pair of glittery jelly shoes and wore her hair in a sweet half-up, half-down hairdo. Too cute!

Ola's husband James was quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo. Alongside his wholesome family video, the former Celebrity Big Brother star gushed: "How beautiful are my two girls," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram The family jetted off to Turkey

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with sweet messages. "Beautiful girls, beautiful family," wrote one follower, while a second chimed in: "Your pride and love for them both is tangible."

A third remarked: "Absolutely gorgeous," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful mum and daughter."

James and Ola, who wed in 2003, have been upfront about their recent weight loss journey. Thanks to their weight loss programme called Dance Shred, the duo lost a whopping 6.5 stone in weight between them, with Ola dropping four dress sizes and James losing six inches off his waist.

© Instagram Ola dropped four dress sizes

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Ola revealed: "I'm just as confident, if not more now than I was ten years ago. I mean, I think when you're younger you look at your body differently. I'm 40 now and I'm happy where I am."

She went on to say: "I feel like we've found a balance now. So, there's not really a goal now apart from maybe the odd holiday here and there. We've found a balance in how we do Dance Shred workouts and a diet… We haven't put any weight back on."

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2003

James, meanwhile, explained: "It's generally made us happier… I can see Ola is happier.

"She's back in clothes that she hasn't worn for years. She dresses differently. You walk around differently, you hold yourself [differently]. You feel [healthier], you feel more agile running around after our daughter… We definitely feel better within ourselves."