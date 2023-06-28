Ola Jordan wows in fitted dress alongside husband James

The former Strictly Come Dancing star pulled out all the stops

Blonde beauty Ola Jordan looked the picture of summer glam when she stepped out for a fabulous date with her husband James on Wednesday.

The former Strictly dancer stunned in a waist-cinching white dress with gorgeous floral print, wearing her long locks loose and flowing.

The mum-of-one kept her makeup natural and light and beamed with happiness in photos from the Boodles Tennis event, which was held in association with HELLO!.

James looked equally stylish in a light grey suit worn with a white shirt and also smiled for the camera. They were also joined at the event by current Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and her partner Kai Widdrington, with the former glowing in a stunning yellow gown, and Nikita Kuzmin, who kept things breezy in a blue shirt with black trousers and sunglasses.

Ola and James couple stunned fans at the start of 2023 when they debuted their impressive body transformations.

Between them, they lost a whopping 6.5 stone, with Ola dropping four dress sizes and James losing six inches off his waist. The secret to their weight loss is complete lifestyle overhaul encompassing a healthy eating plan and the creation of a brand-new fitness programme: Dance Shred.

After the initial success of their weight loss plan, the duo have been working hard behind the scenes to create a fresh follow-up regime called Salsa Shred.

"The original one was 12 weeks. This is a four-week shred which is basically targeted towards people that have maybe booked a last-minute holiday… and they've got maybe four weeks. So it's a four-week salsa shred," James recently told HELLO!.

"The reason we picked salsa is because it’s one of the most popular dances within the Dance Shred community." Salsa Shred promises to be a gruelling pre-holiday workout. James, 45, explained: "We've done a very similar thing where we are doing a salsa lower body targeting your legs and bum.

"Then we've got a salsa upper body, targeting chest, back, shoulders. And then we've got a salsa core. And you mix that… This is designed for people that want a quick smash."

"One day you'll do legs, one day you'll do core, one day you'll do upper body, and you'll rotate that for the two weeks including live workouts with us as well… And then the second two weeks, it's the same thing, but just much more difficult to the point when we were filming it, it was a proper full-on workout."

Unsurprisingly, Salsa Shred has been a massive confidence booster for the duo, as well as benefitting their family life with daughter Ella, three. "It's generally made us happier… I can see Ola is happier." James explained.

"She's back in clothes that she hasn't worn for years. She dresses differently. You walk around differently, you hold yourself [differently]. You, you feel [healthier], you feel more agile running around after our daughter… We definitely feel better within ourselves."

Ola chimed in with her agreement, adding: "I'm just as confident, if not more now than I was ten years ago. I mean, I think when you're younger you look at your body differently. I'm 40 now and I'm happy where I am.

"I feel like we've found a balance now. So there's not really a goal now apart from maybe the odd holiday here and there. We've found a balance in how we do Dance Shred workouts and a diet… We haven't put any weight back on."