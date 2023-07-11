Strictly's Ola Jordan is the ultimate beach babe in striking bikini

Ola Jordan recently undertook a weight loss journey, sharing moments with her followers, and she is still wowing with the results as she showed off her physique on Tuesday.

The blonde beauty looked absolutely phenomenal in a photo shared by her husband while she relaxed in a ravishing blue bikini on a family holiday with daughter Ella. The professional dancer looked stunning as she flashed a smile in her sequined two-piece while completing her look with a pair of sunglasses. She also wore a swanky chain necklace and bracelets.

WATCH: Ola Jordan showcases her weight loss as she slips into Strictly outfit for kitchen dancing with husband James

Ola and James didn't reveal where their holiday destination was, with James sharing in the caption: "Haven't been away for over 1 year and we are loving life as a family," finishing the post off with a red heart emoji.

Ola was quick to reshare the post on her Instagram Stories, alongside several clips of James walking with their daughter through a water park.

© Instagram Ola looked fantastic in her swimwear

Fans were quick to lavish the Polish-born dancer with compliments as one shared: "Happy holidays you're looking hot Ola," and a second added: "Beautiful Ola, enjoy your hols."

DISCOVER: James and Ola Jordan's surprising wedding renewal plans revealed

Many others hoped that the family-of-three would enjoy their break, with one follower noting: "Happy holidays James, Ola & Ella who looks like she's having fun in the [sun emoji] already."

© Instagram James proudly showed off his wife

James and Ola have been upfront about their recent weight loss journey, which saw Ola drop four dress sizes, and have been keen to show off the results on several occasions.

Back in January, Ola took to her social media pages to showcase a before and after image of her wearing a bikini. It showed her smiling on the left side of the photo as she modelled a light blue bikini in a bigger size, while on the right, she showcased her newly-toned figure in a smaller swimsuit in the same colour.

© Instagram Ella looked so cool in her swimsuit!

Ola captioned the picture: "Happy in both - definitely more confident in the second. And definitely healthier too. I was almost 12 Stone in that first picture so at my height that made me borderline clinically obese.

"Starting to exercise again at that size wasn’t easy either. It's like I was carrying [my daughter] Ella on my back (and more!). So I know it's tough to motivate yourself to start any kind of fitness regime.

Ola is enjoying some family moments

"But am just so glad - with James - that I made that first step. And five months later, I have lost 3 and a half stone and now feel back to my best self. I hope that gives you a bit of hope and inspiration to get started.

EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan's exciting family weekend with daughter Ella

PHOTOS: Ola Jordan wows in fitted dress alongside husband James

"Thousands of you have now joined our Dance Shred gang and are losing weight and - most importantly - having fun doing it learning how to dance. So why not join the party - check it out via the link in my bio…"

© Instagram The dancer has shown off her weight loss

Ola's fans were quick to support her, with their comments including: "What makes it even nicer is you & James are actually interested in our journeys not just cashing in… hats off to such a lovely couple with an even lovelier lil Ella".

Others added: "You look fabulous! I will be joining you on Monday" and: "You are so very beautiful".