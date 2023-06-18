Strictly's Ola Jordan displays gym-honed physique in stunning mini shorts

Strictly star Ola Jordan resembled a glowing goddess on Saturday as she enjoyed a family day out at Port Lympne Hotel and wildlife reserve.

In photos shared to Instagram, Ola, 40, could be seen wearing some stylish, stone-hued mini shorts which she teamed with a skin-tight khaki top – and wow did she look amazing!

WATCH: Ola Jordan showcases her weightloss as she slips into Strictly outfit for kitchen dancing with husband James

For the special, family day out, the mother-of-one elevated her look with a pair of large, rectangular sunglasses and some blush pink trainers. Ola wore her blonde locks down loose and completed her look with a sweep of bronzer, a pop of rosy blush and defined brows.

In one particularly heartwarming snap, Ola was joined by her adorable three-year-old toddler, Ella. Ever the trendy tot, Ella melted hearts in a baby pink Tommy Hilfiger two-piece consisting of a T-shirt and some matching shorts. How sweet!

© Instagram Ola looked radiant in khaki

Her husband, James, meanwhile, looked every inch the doting dad as he appeared to replicate his daughter Ella's dinosaur photos. Embracing the warm weather, James echoed Ola's neutral outfit palette, and opted to wear a pair of light grey shorts, a beige T-shirt, and a pair of trusty white trainers.

If their joyous photos are anything to go by, the trio appeared to relish their family outing. The family-of-three soaked up the extraordinary safari park home to rhinos, free-roaming giraffes, big cats and gorillas.

Elsewhere, James and Ella enjoyed a playful moment as they got up close and personal with a plethora of life-sized prehistoric creatures in the park's impressive dinosaur forest.

© Instagram The trio enjoyed a family day out

Alongside the photos, Ola penned: "We had a lovely day at @portlympnepark today. We did the Safari ride and [saw] so many lovely animals [animal emojis] Ella just loved it [red heart emoji]".

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Gorgeous family, looks like you had a great day," while a second chimed in: "What a beautiful happy family".

© Getty The couple wed in 2003

Other followers couldn't help but notice the strong family resemblance. Stunned by Ella's appearance, one fan commented: "Omg, she's adorable and looks just like her mamma," and a second gushed: "Ola your [little] girl is your mini me".

Ola's update comes after the family moved into their new home. The couple loved their former four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

© Getty James and Ola recently moved house

"With everything that's going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat," revealed James in a previous interview.

"It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we've moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else."

Their new home is truly idyllic thanks to the surrounding apple orchards and endless green fields. In the main living area, there is a large, sage green kitchen with an adjoining utility room, as well as an extra living room which will be turned into a cinema room.