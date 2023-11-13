Ola Jordan turns up the heat in cheeky mesh dress - and husband James is a fan

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan whipped fans into a frenzy on Monday with a series of daring outfit snapshots.

Taking to her Instagram grid, the mother-of-one, 41, shared a trio of spectacular photos giving centre stage to her bodacious black mini dress.

In the racy pictures, she looked every inch the dazzling starlet in her cheeky garment which featured a plunging slip dress and a sizzling mesh overlay. For some added pizzazz, Ola elevated her LBD with a matching black manicure and a touch of golden, bronzed makeup.

As for her hair, Ola styled her newly chopped tresses into a sleek, glossy side part. Stunning!

© Instagram Ola has dropped four dress sizes

In her caption, the professional dancer touted her weight loss workouts, writing: "The Black Dress Challenge [dancer emoji] Join today by clicking the link in my bio," followed by a heart emoji.

Ola's husband James, 45, was amongst the first to react, adding a simple heart-eye emoji to express his approval.

Another fan, meanwhile, gushed: "Ola, you look stunning in your black dress," while a third agreed: "Lovely pictures. You look gorgeous, lovely black dress."

© Getty Images Ola and James Jordan are best know for their Strictly roles

A fourth added: "Looking fab," and a fifth simply commented: "Glowing," followed by a trio of black heart emojis.

The ballroom dancer has been incredibly open about her recent weight loss transformation which saw her drop four dress sizes at the start of 2023.

WATCH: Ola Jordan showcases her weightloss as she slips into Strictly outfit for kitchen dancing with husband James

After adopting a healthy eating plan and dancing together as part of their new fitness programme called Dance Shred, Ola and James lost a whopping 6.5 stone in weight between them.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, James and Ola spoke candidly about how their weight loss has boosted their confidence.

© Getty Images The happy couple wed in 2003

"It's generally made us happier… I can see Ola is happier." James explained.

"She's back in clothes that she hasn't worn for years. She dresses differently. You walk around differently, you hold yourself [differently]. You, you feel [healthier], you feel more agile running around after our daughter… We definitely feel better within ourselves."

Ola agreed, adding: "I'm just as confident, if not more now than I was ten years ago. I mean, I think when you're younger you look at your body differently. I'm 40 now and I'm happy where I am."

© Getty Images Ola and James share one daughter together

The duo's jaw-dropping weight loss has also had a positive impact on their sex life. When quizzed about whether things are a bit spicier in the bedroom now, Ola told us: "Definitely. When you dress better, you feel more confident your husband goes, 'Ooh, that's a nice dress.'

"So automatically… It's starting to be a bit more exciting again… It's much more fun nowadays. Because when you wear that dress that you had in the cupboard and you couldn't fit in, it feels really good and definitely gives you more confidence in the bedroom."