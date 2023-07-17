Ariana Grande cozies up to co-star Jonathan Bailey at Wimbledon

Ariana was seen without her wedding ring

Not letting the drama of an ongoing strike on their film set deter their spirits, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, co-stars of the much-anticipated Broadway adaptation Wicked, were spotted enjoying the final day of the Wimbledon Championship on Sunday.

The 30-year-old pop sensation, conspicuously without her wedding ring, was seen sharing a laugh with her 35-year-old friend and Bridgerton star, Jonathan, while they watched from their VIP seats as Serbia's Novak Djokovic faced off against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Men's Final.

Playing the beloved character Glinda in Wicked, Ariana was the epitome of understated elegance in a grey knitted short-sleeved maxi dress, which she paired with towering black pointed-toe heels.

Embracing the Wimbledon spirit, she added a crisp white baseball cap to her outfit, letting her long blonde locks cascade in loose waves beneath. Accessorizing with green-tinted round Tiffany glasses and chic gold hoop earrings, she sipped on a beverage and engaged in lively conversation with Jonathan.

Dressed to impress, Jonathan, who will be starring as Fiero, Ariana's love interest in Wicked, wore a smart beige suit complemented with a pair of black sunglasses.

The absence of Ariana's wedding ring at Wimbledon has been stirring rumors of marital troubles with her husband, Dalton Gomez. Ariana and Dalton, a luxury real-estate agent, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their private California home in 2021.

Jonathan, who has been candid about his sexuality, once recalled the stern advice given by an actor friend urging him to keep his sexual orientation a secret.

Speaking with GQ, he shared: "'[they said] There’s two things [producers] don’t want to know: If you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.'"

He added: "'I reached a point where I thought… I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.'"

Also spotted in the stands was Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield, stylish in a cream suit and a smart lilac shirt. Unfortunately, the filming of Wicked has been on hold due to a transatlantic actors' strike that started on Wednesday.

The strike, stemming from concerns over reduced pay in the streaming era and the escalating use of AI in production, has left the Buckinghamshire set deserted.

In the much-loved Broadway storyline, Ariana's character Glinda gets engaged to Jonathan's character Fiyero, whose heart is torn between Glinda and his true love, Elphaba.

Ariana Grande opens up about love life

Fans eagerly awaiting the screen adaptation of Wicked will need to be patient, as the film is being divided into two parts.

The first chapter is set for theatrical release on November 27, 2024, with the second installment scheduled for December the following year.