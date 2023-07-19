Gigi Hadid appears radiant and relaxed as she dons yellow string bikini following recent arrest

Despite a recent encounter with the law, Gigi Hadid, 28, appeared radiant and relaxed during her Caribbean getaway, sharing a flurry of sun-kissed photos and videos with her Instagram followers on July 18.

Captioned: "All's well that ends well," her post showcased her playful beach moments and vibrant swimwear, coming only days after she was fined $1,000 for an incident involving Customs & Border Control.

Gigi and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, arrived in the Cayman Islands from the United States on a private jet on July 10. Upon landing at Owen Roberts International Airport, their luggage was found to contain "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to court documents and local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

Customs officials discovered the substances after scanning and manually checking their bags, noting that the amounts were relatively small and appeared intended for personal use.

© Instagram Gigi is looking carefree after recent arrest

The two women were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja. They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center but were released on bail soon after.

Appearing in a Summary Court on July 12, both Gigi and Leah pleaded guilty, were fined $1,000 each, and no conviction was recorded. The exact charges were not specified by the courts in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Fortunately, the two are not facing any charges, and her reps further told E!: "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Addressing the incident, a representative for Gigi stated: "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

© Instagram Gigi is holidaying in the Cayman Islands

Despite the legal hiccup, Gigi seemed to relish the rest of her tropical holiday. Her recent Instagram posts are filled with delightful moments from her trip.

On Friday, she posted a pair of bikini photos showcasing her lounging on a chair in a patterned two-piece and beaming while revealing a large dragon tattoo on her leg.

On Tuesday, a mirror selfie featured her and two friends playfully posing in their swimwear with the caption "Good Morning."

© Instagram Gigi seems unfazed after her arrest

Other snapshots showcased the culinary delights they enjoyed, including oysters and pizza, and a purse full of vibrant jewelry, presumably acquired on the trip.

Gigi, who recently became a mom, continued to share numerous pictures of herself in various swimsuits, garnering over 300,000 likes from her fans. Despite the unexpected turn of events, it's clear that Gigi has managed to embrace the sunny side of her Caribbean vacation.