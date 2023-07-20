Barbie’s Margot Robbie showcases legs for days in latest photoshoot

Margot Robbie is turning heads once again, this time taking to Vogue Australia in a dazzling photo shoot showcasing a touch of Barbie-inspired flair.

The 33-year-old actress has been seen recently sporting an assortment of Barbie-inspired ensembles while promoting her latest film project based on the famed Mattel doll.

Margot's shoot for the magazine offers a fresh twist on her recent looks. Still channeling a hint of pink, she strikes a pose showing off her toned abs and legs, clad in glittering undergarments, a cropped sheer tank top, sheer stockings and designer heels.

The ensemble subtly hints at the Barbie aesthetic while maintaining an edgy, modern vibe.

For the magazine cover, Margot steals the spotlight in a spectacular Balenciaga ensemble comprised of a top, skirt and boots, further enhanced with Bulgari earrings.

Speaking with Barbie director Greta Gerwig in the accompanying interview, Margot expresses her awe at the global anticipation for the Barbie movie.

"This feels different," she shares, contrasting the excitement surrounding Barbie with the hype of comic book films, like her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

"There's something about Barbie that is a version of hype that I have not experienced before. It's like everyone had this thing inside them that's just bursting to get out and now they have the permission to let it all out and they're exploding with it! It's crazy," she marvels.

© Getty Margot Robbie is playing Barbie in the upcoming movie

Margot is currently touring the world promoting the Barbie film, with stops throughout America, Oceania, and East Asia.

This Vogue cover represents the fourth time Margot has graced the front of Australian Vogue, a decision that editor-in-chief Christine Centenera deems a "clear choice."

Centenera applauds Margot not only for her portrayal of Barbie but also for her accomplishments beyond her on-screen work.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022

"Not only to illuminate Barbie and her epic performance in the title role but to celebrate her achievements beyond her career in front of the camera," she remarks.

Margot's first Vogue Australia cover was in 2015, and she's had three covers since then. Centenera continues to praise Margot, saying: "I continue to marvel at her talent, dominance, and confidence, and the ease with which she seems to hold it all. She's an inspiring authority."

Margot is not only lead actress but also producer, alongside her husband Tom Ackerley and their production company LuckyChap. Barbie also stars Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Nichola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and more.