Margot Robbie is resplendent in gravity-defying mini dress and cascading mermaid hair

Another day, another Barbie-worthy outfit from Margot Robbie. The Australian actress, 33, joined fellow stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Emily Blunt at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday in a little black dress from Schiaparelli – with a Mattel twist, of course.

Posing for pictures with her husband Tom Ackerley at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Margot displayed her long, toned legs in a mini dress with a bubblegum sash defining her waist. The material snaked up to a structured, gravity-defying shoulder that was fashioned over her left arm, before cascading into a train around her feet, which – although still in their classic heeled position – were finished with black pointed-toe shoes.

© Frazer Harrison Margot Robbie looked stunning in a Schiaparelli mini dress at the SAG Awards

Adding to her Barbie aesthetic, the Suicide Squad star wore her blonde hair in mermaid waves that fell to her waist, with a dewy base, long lashes and nude pink lips finishing her effortless yet flawless beauty look.

Tom, meanwhile, erred on the casual side of red carpet-attire, choosing to layer a simple black T-shirt underneath a matching suit.

© Amy Sussman Margot was joined by her husband Tom Ackerley at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Even if you didn't watch the Barbie movie, you'll know that the hype has been responsible for a huge surge in Barbiecore outfits – all driven in large part by Margot. The Focus star has been channelling a multitude of hot pink corsets, soft candy frocks and even retro 90s dresses over the past few months, with Balmain and Vivienne Westwood just some of the designers helping her achieve her distinctively Barbie sartorial arsenal.

© Getty The actress has been channelling Barbie for several recent red carpet appearances

One thing they all have in common is the fact that they perfectly highlight her figure, which she achieves through a surprising diet and fitness regime. Although Margot avoids eating saturated fats, fast foods, drinks containing high amounts of sugar ahead of filming, she also admitted that she can be "extreme" with her diet.

"I don't have a very good diet. I love beers, fries, burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini then I'll eat carrot sticks for three days. I'm one extreme or the other," she told Emirates Woman.

"I'm not good at moderation," she added. "I get miserable if I don't eat. I can't just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can't do it."

