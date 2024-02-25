Cutest celebrity couples at the SAG Awards 2024: From Leighton Meester & Adam Brody to Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

The red carpet is plenty big enough for more than one star to shine, just take Leighton Meester and Adam Brody for proof. They were just some of the stylish A-listers with very special plus ones as they arrived at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24 to celebrate the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. After all, can you blame them for doubling the glitzy event with a date night?

In the past, we've been treated to loved-up appearances from Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who have paved the way for romance on the SAG Awards red carpet.

From catching sight of Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos's rare PDA to Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray's sweet matching outfits, join us as we look at the cutest celebrity couples this year…

David Rasche and Heather Lupton © Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Succession's David Rasche placed a protective hand on his wife Heather's arm as they posed for photos. Sledge Hammer! star Heather offset David's classic tuxe with her edgy pleated leather skirt and colour-pop shoes.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts © Monica Schipper Nobody can claim that Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts didn't make a style statement at the annual awards! The actress chose a sheer gown with carefully placed embroidery on the bodice and puff sleeves as she cosied up to her new husband, who smiled in a midnight blue suit.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody © Kevin Mazur Leighton Meester shared a private joke with her husband Adam Brody as they stopped for photos, with the Gossip Girl star unable to keep the smile from her face. Dressed in a brown satin dress while The OC actor rocked all black, they were every inch the stylish duo.

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray © David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG It doesn't take a body language expert to see that Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray are in sync. The CODA star, who took home two SAG Award wins in 2022, returned to the star-studded event in a matching black and gold outfit with his wife. While her classic black gown was a timeless choice, her sunglasses and his crushed velvet jacket and peaked cap were a modern take on the traditional black tie.

Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck © Michael Buckner Alan Ruck and his wife Mireille Enos proved you can't go wrong with monochrome couple's outfits. The Succession star chose a dapper velvet black jacket so as not to upstage The Killing actress' cream frock adorned with oversized, statement flowers.



DISCOVER: The SAG Awards' 7 most awkward moments, from Bradley Cooper's prank to Winona Ryder's 'facegate'