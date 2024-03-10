Margot Robbie rocks wild feathered mini dress and poker straight hair

It's been a plastic-fantastic era of dressing for Barbie lead Margot Robbie, who has devoted her wardrobe to an exclusively pink palette ever since the press tour for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated feminist-fuelled comedy began last summer.

Yet all good things must come to an end, and the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday may finally mark the end of Margot's Barbie sartorial era. Ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood (and Barbie's six nominations) the Australian actress attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

Looking divine in a look from the Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d'Art runway show, Margot donned a black blazer adorned with an electric orange feathered trim.

© Stefanie Keenan Margot Robbie attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Polo Lounge

The vibrant tangerine hues popped against the star's all-black ensemble, as she slipped into black slingbacks and carried a Chanel 'Quilted Pearl Crush Box' handbag.

The actress, 33, wore her honey blonde hair in a poker straight style, adding a peachy blush, lashings of mascara and a coral-hued lipstick to complete her fiery ensemble.

© Stefanie Keenan Margot was a tangerine dream in her feathered blazer

Margot's impossibly glamorous style can be attributed to her devoted stylist, Andrew Mukamal, who is immortalising Barbie's wardrobe in the form of a luxe fashion book titled Barbie: The World Tour out 19 March.

Speaking about the process behind creating Margot's exceptional wardrobe to honour Mattel's iconic doll, Andrew told People: "I had a board where every city was mapped out. We knew exactly which looks, which Barbies and which references were archival, and everything was very specific for each destination."

© Stuart C. Wilson Margot has dressed exclusively like Barbie for nearly a year

As for deciding on the looks that would take Barbie across the globe, Andrew recalled how he and Margot hired a huge studio in New York. "[It was] filled with everything Barbie and pink and fluffy and glittery that you could ever imagine. Margot and I marathoned through 50 or 60 outfits, and every 30 minutes, one of the brands would come and [help] tailor the outfit that I had been working on for months already."

© Getty Margot was a pink dream at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024

Despite its box-office-topping success, Greta Gerwig missed out on a Best Director nomination at the Oscars, while Margot was also snubbed out of Best Actress.

Prior to nominations, they were both considered shoo-ins, but industry insiders have admitted that it is still considered a light comedy and therefore had not been taken seriously. America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling both received nominations in the Supporting categories, while it is also up for Best Picture.