Margot Robbie leads glam arrivals in black minidress at the Producers Guild Awards

The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, drawing an illustrious array of talent to its red carpet on Sunday.

The event celebrated the crème de la crème of the film and television production industry, with nominees eagerly awaiting to see if their work would be honored.

Among the glamorous attendees was Margot Robbie, 33, who radiated elegance in a chic black and white mini dress that showcased her sculpted legs.

The Barbie star's ensemble was perfectly complemented by a sparkling diamond necklace, adding a touch of glamour to her look. By her side was her equally stylish husband, Tom Ackerley, 33, who opted for a classic navy suit.

© Tommaso Boddi Margot Robbie attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Brie Larson, 34, turned heads in a striking red mermaid-style gown finished with tulle and a dramatic black bow. The actress's blonde hair was styled in a sleek, polished look that matched the fiery intensity of her dress.

© Tommaso Boddi Brie Larson attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards

America Ferrera, 39, made a bold statement in a plunging halter-neck black gown adorned with intricate black embellishments. Accompanied by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, 42, in a suave black suit, the duo exemplified Hollywood elegance.

Emily Blunt, 41, was a vision in baby blue, her sleeveless gown shimmering with rhinestone details. She was flanked by her "Oppenheimer" co-stars, the dashing Robert Downey Jr., 58, and Cillian Murphy, 47, adding to the evening's star power.

© Tommaso Boddi America Ferrera attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, dazzled in a metallic silver gown, complementing her ensemble with silver peep-toe heels and a matching clutch, her blonde locks styled in an elegant updo.

Melissa McCarthy, 53, shone in a metallic purple long-sleeve gown, pairing it with a yellow satin clutch and an array of gold jewelry. Her brunette tresses cascaded in bouncy locks, and she chose a pink eyeshadow to match her gown. She was accompanied by her husband, Ben Falcone, 50, who looked dapper in a deep brown suit.

© Tommaso Boddi (L-R) Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Sandra Oh, 52, made a bold fashion statement, showcasing her floral printed black strapless bra with a cut-out black gown that elegantly hugged her figure.

The Producers Guild of America's 35th annual PGA Awards spotlighted the achievements of its vast membership, comprising over 8,500 producers across various media.

© Tommaso Boddi Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards

With the ceremony held at The Day Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland on February 25, the event was a testament to the guild's role in honoring excellence in production across film, television, and more.

Special honors this year included Tom Cruise receiving the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, and Mindy Kaling being awarded the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.

