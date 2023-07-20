GMB star Charlotte Hawkins is a Barbie bombshell in mini dress and towering heels

The newsreader pulled out all the stops for the ITV summer party

GMB newsreader Charlotte Hawkins ensured all eyes were on her at ITV's summer party, wearing a jaw-dropping sparkly pink mini dress.

Charlotte's micro mini had a feather trim and was adorned with sequins, making it the perfect party dress. The 48-year-old paired it with towering metallic pink heels and a pink clutch, creating a dreamy Barbie-inspired look that even Margot Robbie would envy.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Charlotte Hawkins looked like Barbie in her pink mini dress

The super sparkly dress is a new look for Charlotte, who is most often seen in floral midi dresses when presenting on GMB, though she did opt for a bold pink look on air last week, posing in a broderie anglaise dress, inside a Barbie box.

Viewers compared the star to everyone's favourite doll, with compliments flooding in for Charlotte's pink look. "Charlotte could actually pass as a Barbie doll she has such natural beauty, plus she's fit," one wrote, while another commented: "Much prettier than Barbie."

A third added: "You could be a Barbie," with a fourth agreeing: "Wow you are a true Barbie."

Charlotte always radiates the same positivity that Barbie does, and spoke exclusively with HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon on our In A Good Place podcast about how she stays upbeat.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Charlotte Hawkins opted for a feather-trimmed mini dress

"I'm not always in that place at all and I have to work to stay in that place and recognise if I'm veering too far away from it," Charlotte divulged.

"I think for me, there's a huge power in however busy you are, even if you don't think you have the time, just stopping. Even if it's for a minute or two, just stopping, breathing deeply, taking that moment to centre yourself.

"In an increasingly busy world, everyone's phones are pinging, they've got emails to answer, and I always look around and feel like I've got so much to do. I think sometimes when you feel that sense of being overwhelmed, it's just about taking a step back, because you can't just keep ploughing on and ploughing on, there will be consequences, whether it's your mental health or your physical health."

