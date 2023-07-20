Jennifer Lopez shows off gym-honed physique in snakeskin leggings and crop top

The Jenny from the Block star headed to her favorite Tracy Anderson gym in LA

Jennifer Lopez combined fashion and fitness on Wednesday as she headed to her favorite Tracy Anderson gym in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Dressed to impress in her workout gear, the singer stepped out in a neon yellow crop top and a pair of fitted snakeskin leggings.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a neon yellow crop top and snakeskin leggings

Sweeping her brunette locks into an effortless bun, Jennifer went makeup-free for the outing, and she couldn't have looked more radiant. Of course, the A-lister carried her signature accessory – one of the many bling-embellished cups from her ever-expanding collection.

Jennifer, 53, has long been a fan of the Tracy Anderson Method, so it's hardly surprising that she trains at one of the brand's luxury gyms. Gwyneth Paltrow, Shakira, Robert Downy Jr and Penelope Cruz are also fans of the fitness program.

© 2023 Bauer-Griffin The 53-year-old carried one of her iconic bling-embellished cups

Ultimately, the Tracy Anderson Method combines strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes to target small, accessory muscles.

Jennifer's exercise regime has always been a big talking point for fans, with many curious to know how she maintains her gorgeous physique. Supposedly the star has two personal trainers – on different coasts, naturally – who keep her accountable and plan workout routines that fit into her hectic lifestyle.

© Instagram Jennifer typically works out four times a week

JLo is pretty rigid with her training. Speaking to US Weekly she admitted that she rarely skips her workout. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like: 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself: 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."

"I don't like [working out] later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already." She also revealed that she works out three or four times a week.

Whether she's heading to the gym or out for lunch, Jennifer never fails to impress with her sartorial choices.

On Tuesday, the mom-of-two put on a seriously glam display as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Ben Affleck. Turning heads as she took a stroll in Los Angeles, Jennifer donned a vivid red maxi dress that featured a stylish halter neckline and an elegant train that billowed behind her.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Jennifer donned a red maxi dress while enjoying a stroll Los Angeles on Tuesday

As for accessories, the Marry Me star added a crimson, crocodile-embossed leather handbag, espadrille platform heels and oversized shades. The day's agenda? Lunch at The Ivy followed by a spot of furniture shopping in Beverly Hills.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/Getty The singer carried a crimson, crocodile-embossed leather handbag

Keeping it cool and classy, the Jenny From The Block singer chose a sleek and polished low bun for her brunette tresses. Her makeup was minimalistic and natural, allowing her innate beauty to shine through on a hot summer's day in California.