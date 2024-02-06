Jennifer Lopez is a vision in slinky gown and seriously killer boots

Jennifer Lopez looked sensational in the gorgeous recap photos she shared following her appearance on SNL this weekend.

The 'Can't Get Enough' singer, 54, was a vision in white for her hosting spot on the hit NBC comedy show on Saturday wearing a plunging white midi dress by David Koma with an unusual halter neckline - a piece of rhinestone-encrusted material swooped around her neck and formed a sparkly rose shape that sat on her chest for an ethereal touch.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez blended ice queen and mob wife

Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haen teamed the form-fitting garment with the most sensational stiletto boots by Christian Louboutin that were covered in silver rhinestones to epitomize glamour.

© Getty JLo paired the white dress with killer sparkly boots

The 'On The Floor' songstress' brunette locks were styled by Andrew Fitzsimons away from her face in a mid-height bun with pieces pulled out from her hairline around her ears to frame her face.

Her makeup look, courtesy of Scott Barnes, was equally glitzy featuring a cool brown cut crease smokey eye with her signature 90s nude lipstick with a matching gloss over top.

For her TV appearance, she kept accessories to a minimum with a simple pair of embellished silver earrings but on the way into the studio was spotted donning the most incredible white fur coat that blended ice queen and trendy mob wife aesthetics perfectly.

© Getty JLo suffered a wardrobe malfunction

Whilst performing her new single 'Can't Get Enough' on the show, JLo swapped her white dress for an uber cool white cropped shirt and wide-leg pant moment, ditching the chic bun in favour of her trademark beachy curls.

Unfortunately, the seasoned performer suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage with her hair extension being pulled from her head as it got caught in her fingers mid-dance move. But it didn't get her down. The Shotgun Wedding star kept the energy up and carried on like a pro.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez performed "This Is Me Now" on Saturday

She even took on a second number, belting out 'This Is Me…Now' in a ruffle rose-adorned floor-length gown that sat off the shoulder.

The Mother actress was seen entering the studio earlier in the day in a totally different look. JLo styled a sheer black top with a pair of grey wide-leg pants and an unexpected outerwear look – a boxy-shouldered, floor-grazing cape.

© Getty JLo rocked an unexpected cape moment

She added an eclectic array of accessories to spice up the look. In her teal leather gloved hands was a white shoulder bag with a gold chain which coordinated with her gold choker and clashed with her purple-lens sunglasses.

The Marry Me actress upped the ante on the trend of the moment mob wife aesthetic when she was seen out in New York City just days before. Jennifer styled a pair of wide-leg light wash jeans, a white tank top, brown pointed-toe boots, and a calf-grazing brown fur coat that Carmela Soprano would be proud of.

© Getty JLo was the ultimate mob wife

JLo announced her SNL hosting appearance in an outfit fans didn't see coming. The Hustlers star donned an unexpected mustard peplum skirt that hugged her curves to the knee where it frilled out to create a mermaid-esque silhouette.

© Instagram JLo sported an unexpected ensemble

She paired it with a contrasting oversized grey blazer, an icy blue sheer organza blouse with a high neck, and clashing sky blue stilettos.