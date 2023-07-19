Jennifer Lopez turns heads in LA as she dons stunning red halterneck maxi dress

Jennifer Lopez certainly turned heads as she took a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 53-year-old superstar looked absolutely stunning, donning a vivid red maxi dress that featured a stylish halter neckline and an elegant train that billowed behind her.

The day's agenda? Lunch at The Ivy followed by a spot of furniture shopping in Beverly Hills.

A nod to her recent heartwarming tribute to her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, in an upcoming song, Jennifer was seen accessorizing her striking look with a crimson, crocodile-embossed leather handbag.

She protected her eyes from the California sun with a pair of oversized shades that boasted a silver frame and brown-tinted lenses.

The songstress added a few inches to her stature with a pair of espadrille platform heels, completing her glamorous daytime ensemble.

The star's stunning dress was embellished with metal grommets and detailing, perfectly paired with her choice of classic silver jewelry.

The Marry Me actress chose large hoop earrings and her dazzling wedding ring as her go-to pieces for the outing.

Not one to shy away from bold choices, Jennifer matched her vibrant ensemble with a studded leather bracelet in red.

Keeping it cool and classy, the Jenny From The Block singer chose a sleek and polished low bun for her brunette tresses. Her makeup was minimalistic and natural, allowing her innate beauty to shine through on this hot summer day in California.

On the previous day, Jennifer had shared stunning selfies of her date-night look with her husband, celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

In the caption, she encouraged her followers to check out her newsletter, On The JLo. In this edition, she had shared heartfelt lyrics from an unreleased song about her secret Las Vegas wedding with Ben last year.

The lyrics she hinted at are part of a new track, Midnight Trip to Vegas, which will feature on her forthcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now.

This album is a sequel to her 2002 LP, This Is Me... Then, which was released during her initial relationship with Ben two decades ago.

Her lyrics fondly recount the memorable day when they took a 'midnight trip to Vegas' and changed in the restroom before their unexpected nuptials.

"What about a midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing."

​Another verse reads: "Your hand on my thigh/ Laughin’ ‘til we cry/ Didn’t tell a soul ‘bout how it’s goin’ down tonight/ Top down singing Freddie Mercury/ Waiting in the line at the DMV/ “Just married” on the window/ So glad that we could keep it simple/ Then I whispered in your ear/ I’m so glad we’re here/ Dancing with our fears tonight."

The couple got married on July 16 2022, 18 years after they first broke off their engagement. Jennifer confirmed the wedding on her newsletter after their secret ceremony.