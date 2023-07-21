Amanda Holden puts sun-kissed figure on full display in string bikini

We only have two words for Amanda Holden and they are; summer bombshell after she was caught posing up a storm in a tiny string bikini during a loved-up getaway with her adoring husband, Chris Hughes.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared two photos of herself sporting the pastel green two-piece she donned whilst posing on a lavish balcony. The figure-flattering swimwear featured a subtle textured pattern and elegant beads and perfectly showed off Amanda's impeccably toned physique.

Amanda sported a mint green bikini

Captioning the post, the mother-of-two penned: "Just me.. my love and a few bikinis. Can’t remember when we last had time alone…," alongside a red love heart emoji. Accessorising her beach-ready look, the 52-year-old added subtle chain necklaces and a gold bangle.

As for her hair, Amanda left her honey-hued tresses au natural and wore them down as she smouldered for the camera. Fans weren't able to get a glimpse of her makeup in the stunning shots, as Amanda upped the glamour and slipped on a pair of stylish oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram The star sent fans wild with the photos

Celebrity bestie, Alan Carr, was one of the first to weigh in on the head-turning update and penned: "Phwoar!!" alongside a red love heart emoji. Ashley Roberts, Oti Mabuse, Sam Fraiers and Myleen Klass all commented with flame emojis. One follower replied writing, "The Body," alongside a flame emoji. Another added: "You are a truly beautiful woman."

When Amanda isn't relaxing on a lavish holiday with her beau, she is the doting mother to her two beautiful daughters, Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11. Last week Amanda and Hollie were spotted on the pink carpet at the Barbie premiere last week in an ultra-rare joint appearance - and they looked like they could have been in the film.

Amanda is no stranger to an impressive bikini moment

The mother-daughter dup could have been mistaken for Barbie herself both rocking vibrant pink outfits for the exciting day that Amanda documented for fans on social media. Amanda chose a daring hot pink minidress from Vetements that featured long sleeves covering her fingers.

She accessoried the look with a pair of pink strappy Versace stilettos, perfectly matching her bag for the evening - a pink PVC clutch. Meanwhile, Hollie looked fabulous in a playful Dolce and Gabanna co-ord adorned with a classic pink paisley print.

The youngster opted for a pair of crisp white patent ballet pumps for the evening, as well as a matching mini-handbag in the same ivory hue. "#Barbie #HRH what a special invite. We're beyond excited" Amanda captioned a photo carousel of the outing, alongside two pink love heart emojis. "Love both outfits! Adorable," penned Lisa Cundy in the comments, alongside two pink love hearts. Bestie Alan was also quick to weigh in again, writing: "Have the best time!!! [pink love heart emoji]."

Proud mum Amanda has previously revealed she expects Hollie to follow in her footsteps in a candid conversation with the MailOnline.

She said: "I feel like Hollie will do what I do, she's a natural performer. People have called her out saying 'She's got it' and not just because she's my daughter. She does all her little clubs, and everyone raves about her."