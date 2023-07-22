Nicola Peltz Beckham wows in denim mini skirt and crop top as she vacations on luxury yacht

Nicola Peltz Beckham is living her best life at sea, and she's brought some seriously chic outfits onboard her family's yacht. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 28-year-old re-posted a photo from her brother Bradley Peltz's Instagram, which showed the siblings posing up a storm.

© Instagram Nicola posed with her brother Bradley on board the family's yacht

Giving noughties 'It Girl' vibes in a denim mini skirt and a black crop top complete with statement cut-outs, Nicola accessorized with beige patent sandals and gold bracelets. Sweeping her brunette locks into a half-up-half-down style, the model kept her makeup minimalistic and natural, allowing her innate beauty to shine through.

© Instagram The model looked absolutely radiant

Meanwhile, Nicola's brother Bradley, 33, coordinated with his sister in a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz enjoy luxury vacation on her family's yacht – details

READ: Nicola Peltz wore jorts and now we honestly want a pair

In photos obtained by Mail Online, it appears that Nicola had worn the effortlessly cool ensemble for a night out on the town in St Tropez. She was joined by her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, 24.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying a mini-break with her family in St Tropez

The couple appears to have arrived in St Tropez on Thursday and were spotted visiting the celebrity hotspot, Le Club 55. The iconic beach club, which features a private dock for VIPs, plus a restaurant and its own boutique, is a favourite among A-listers including Sylvester Stallone, Kate Moss, Bono and Giorgio Armani.

Stepping out in style for their trip to the iconic beach club, Brooklyn was pictured wearing a white T-shirt, matching shorts and a black St Tropez cap, while Nicola opted for a bustier top, a sheer floral mini skirt and gold wedges. Accessorizing with a raffia bag and statement shades, the actress looked absolutely stunning.

© Instagram Nicola has been sharing photos from their vacation on Instagram

Clearly relishing their summer break, Nicola in particular, has been posting snippets from their sun-soaked vacation on social media. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model, 28, shared several bikini snaps from the lavish yacht.

The day before she'd also captured a couple of sweet moments from a late-night dinner with Brooklyn and her younger brother, Greg. In the caption she wrote: "Making happy memmzz with my boys."

© Instagram Nicola shared a bikini snap from aboard the yacht on Thursday

In a hilarious moment, Nicola even shared one of her Tik Toks on her Instagram stories, which showed the brunette beauty living her best life while her husband Brooklyn reluctantly fans her.

Nicola and her family have long been fans of the French Riviera, and we can always count on the Peltz's to reunite on the family's yacht each summer.

During a 2022 interview with Conde Nast Traveller, Nicola revealed why she and Brooklyn had chosen to honeymoon in the Côte D'Azur and the Italian Riviera. Explaining that the region holds a special place in her heart, she said: "I used to spend childhood summers in the South of France with my family.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shows off incredible tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz

"So it felt sentimental to be able to take Brooklyn to some of the places where I spent so much time growing up – and have him show me new places too."