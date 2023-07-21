Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz enjoy luxury vacation on her family's yacht – details

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have hit the high seas for a luxury vacation aboard her family's yacht. Spotted holding hands as they arrived in St Tropez on Thursday, the couple – who wed in May 2022 – has been cruising along the French Riviera with Nicola's brothers, Bradley and Greg Peltz this week.

According to Mail Online, the couple headed to St Tropez to visit celebrity hotspot, Club 55. Sylvester Stallone, Kate Moss, Bono and Giorgio Armani are among the historic beach club's A-list clientele. A converted fisherman's cabin on Pampelonne Beach, the lavish restaurant was established in 1955 and it even boasts a private dock for VIP guests.

Stepping out in style for their day out at Club 55, Brooklyn was pictured wearing a white T-shirt, matching shorts and a black St Tropez cap, while Nicola opted for a bustier top, a sheer floral mini skirt and gold wedges. Accessorizing with a raffia bag and statement shades, the 28-year-old looked absolutely stunning.

Clearly relishing their summer break, Nicola in particular, has been posting snippets from their sun-soaked vacation. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model, 28, shared several bikini snaps from the lavish yacht.

The day before she'd also captured a couple of sweet moments from a late-night dinner with Brooklyn and her younger brother, Greg. In the caption she wrote: "Making happy memmzz with my boys."

In a hilarious moment, Nicola also shared one of her Tik Toks on her Instagram stories, which showed the brunette beauty living her best life while husband Brooklyn reluctantly fans her.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been travelling with her family, specifically her brothers Bradley and Greg

When it comes to their vacations, Brooklyn and Nicola typically travel by yacht, with the French Riviera – and Club 55 specifically – among their go-to destinations. Back in December, the couple spoke to Conde Nast Traveller about their honeymoon in the Côte D'Azur and the Italian Riviera.

Asked about how they'd spend their days, Brooklyn replied: "We would wake up at about 11.30 am and have breakfast on the top deck of the boat. Then, in whatever destination we found ourselves, we would dock where all the stores were. Nicola loved to walk around and check them all out, and afterwards, we'd discover a place to have lunch. Later, we'd return to the boat and take a swim in the water, followed by dinner and a few rounds of roulette at the local casino."

Brooklyn and Nicola often vacation along the French Riviera

The couple often heads to Club 55 whenever they're in St Tropez, with Nicola crediting the iconic beach club's boutique as one of her favourites. "I know how hard it can be to find a good bikini – and the boutique at Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez sells the most perfect ones," she said.

"I also bought Brooklyn a bracelet there, and he's worn it ever since."