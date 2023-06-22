Heidi Klum's daughter poses in nothing but lacy lingerie after sharing unretouched photo

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni has taken after her mom in more ways than one. The 19-year-old has become a sought-after model, and just like Heidi, she's not afraid to show off her curves on social media.

Leni took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to post a jaw-dropping image of herself posing in lingerie that highlighted her trim physique. The lacy two-piece featured an embroidered bra with beaded embellishments and a matching high-rise thong.

The Vogue model also wore a pair of denim jeans that she pulled down low on her hips to show off her white underwear. Her blonde hair cascaded down her back and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with a soft rosy glow on her cheeks.

© Instagram Leni showed off her curves in her lacy lingerie

Leni's gorgeous photo comes after she shared an unretouched image on Tuesday which revealed her blemish-prone skin and natural beauty. Leni has made no secret of her struggles with acne and admitted in the past her problematic skin has led to bouts of low self-esteem.

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she told People.

© Instagram Leni posed for a mirror selfie in lingerie

"There's this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.' Everyone goes through it ... It's not bad if you have it. It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."

Leni revealed her acne struggles in January 2021 when she shared a close-up photo of her skin on a "bad day". "There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn't want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she confessed.

© Instagram Leni shared a photo of her blemished skin

"Then I realized I can't live like that. I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house. So, I decided to post a photo of my acne because it's normal."

She added: "A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't and then people see that on social media and they're like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne.' But some do and I don't think that's a bad thing."

© Photo: Instagram Leni has followed her mom into modeling

Leni has been praised for her honesty about her skin battles and when she posted her first filter-free photo she was applauded by her followers for "keeping it real".

"Thank you for your honesty," one commented. A second said: "I applaud you for showing this human side." A third added: "Keeping it real."

Read more HELLO! US stories here