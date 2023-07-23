Christie Brinkley, 69, looks breathtaking in bridal-like shoulder-baring dress

There's no sartorial occasion Sports Illustrated model Christie Brinkley can't rise to, and on Saturday the blonde-haired beauty pulled out all the stops to host the 2023 Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party.

The glamorous actress opted for a dreamy bridal look to bring Bellissima, her vegan, organic Prosecco line to Social Life's Bridge Hampton polo over the weekend. Looking angelic in a silky summer dress, the 69-year-old looked ageless as she donned a charming bardot maxi dress complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a lettuce hemline and a beautiful ruched bustline.

© Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie looked angelic in an off-the-shoulder floral dress

Christine teamed her ivory gown, which was adorned with a pastel posy print, with a boho embellished handbag.

© Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie looked charming as she brought her vegan prosecco to the Hamptons

Christine added strappy sandals and gold accessories to complete her Hamptons aesthetic while sporting a bouncy blowdry that looked to be straight from the 80s - one of her most iconic style eras.

© Steve Sands/Shutterstock Christie showed off her covershoot on Social Life magazine

It's not the first time this week the mother-of-three has paid homage to her modelling days. On Friday, Christine took to Instagram to reshare snaps from a photoshoot from the 80s, in which she rocked a timeless white linen shirt and matching trousers.

The 69-year-old captioned the post: "If you kept your #christiebrinkleycollection clothes from the early 80's they would still look on point today! These are the kind of pieces I'm looking for today so I can keep them around forever working them into my act! That's #sustainablefashion right?"

© Steve Sands/Shutterstock The model looked ageless in her summer ensemble

Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the throwback post. One follower wrote: "Definitely!! That look is timeless, never goes out of style!" Another added: "She looks amazing then and now."

While a third penned: "You look just as breathtaking today!"

Christine has remained a style muse well into her 60s, and her daughters Alexa Rae, 37, and Sailor, 25, have seamlessly followed in their mom's sartorial footsteps.

Last month, Christie left her fans floored as she posed for an editorial shoot alongside her lookalike daughters. Christie, Alexa, and Sailor looked like sisters in the black and white shot as they posed in matching oversized shirts, and fans were quick to comment on the striking resemblance within the family.

The mother-of-three shares her eldest daughter Alexa with her ex-husband Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994. While she shares her son Jack with Richard Taubman, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1995.