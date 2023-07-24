Barbie’s Dua Lipa rocks plunging satin dress on glam night out as she enjoys lavish Italian getaway

The pop singer and Barbie star is living the dolce vita

Displaying her unique sense of fashion, pop sensation Dua Lipa treated her fans with a series of glamorous snapshots on Instagram this Sunday.

The 27-year-old star dazzled in a plunging silver satin dress, offering a tantalizing glimpse of her radiant beauty as she relished some gelato during her picturesque Italian holiday.

In the backless gown, adorned with shimmering silver beads, she displayed a tasteful hint of side boob, adding a touch of daring to her sophisticated ensemble.

To complete her stunning look, Dua complemented her dress with elegant black accessories and tied her glossy raven locks in a sleek high ponytail.

© Instagram Dua Lipa enjoys her gelato in Italy

Reflecting her lighthearted mood, she captioned the post: "The salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs."

The Levitating singer also took her fans behind-the-scenes of her recent film project, sharing a cheerful group photo from the Los Angeles premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is currently smashing records with an opening $155 million.

© Instagram Dua Lipa is starring in the latest Barbie movie

She posed alongside fellow cast members Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera, all glammed up for the special evening.

Dua looked stunning, donned in a sheer, silver chainmail dress. She shared this special moment, along with a few of her favourite selfies, under the caption: "camera roll randoms."

Besides making a special cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the fantasy comedy that premiered on July 21, Dua also lent her voice to the film's soundtrack. Her upbeat track, Dance The Night, serves as the lead single and was released on May 25.

© Instagram Dua showcases her elegant style

The star-studded soundtrack also features tracks from Ava Max, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and her co-star Ryan Gosling, whose song is aptly titled "I'm Just Ken." Renowned music producer Mark Ronson served as the executive producer on the album.

In a recent interview with The Upcoming at the London premiere, Dua revealed that it was Ronson who helped her land a role in the film.

In the pink: Barbiecore explained © Matt Winkelmeyer Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination. Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's, With the release of Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated movie in July, Barbiecore is here to stay and the unconverted may as well get on board now or face looking rather drab this "Barbie summer". So if your wardrobe is distinctly lacking in pink, check out HELLO!'s guide to the 12 things needed to perfect Barbiecore in 2023.

After collaborating on Dance The Night director Greta Gerwig personally asked Dua to play Mermaid Barbie, to which she excitedly responded: "Yes! Absolutely."

She fondly reminisced about the shooting process, saying, "It was just such a fun, fun time shooting. I loved it. I mean, I couldn't have been happier with my character."