Dua Lipa's tattoo tour: Everywhere the It-girl has been inked

Dua Lipa is the style muse of our generation. From walking the runway for the world's biggest fashion houses to launching her own "La Vancanza" women's collection with Versace, the disco-pop princess has more than earned her It-girl status.

From glittering micro bralettes to vintage leather and red carpet ensembles dripping in luxury, there's no sartorial occasion Dua can't rise to. Her best accessory, however? We'd argue it's her dreamy collection of tiny tattoos.

The English-Albanian singer has been quietly growing her patchwork ink collection for several years now, with the star rumoured to have upwards of 20 tattoos peppered across her body. With stick 'n poke creations from friends and intricate artwork inked by some of the most famous celebrity tattoo artists, Dua's body art collection is quite the ensemble.

1 13 Barbed Wire Heart © Getty Dua's barbed wire heart tattoo is one of her most famous inks Dua Lipa's barbed wire heart tattoo on her forearm is arguably one of her most recognisable inks.

2 13 SUNNY HILL © Instagram Dua's Sunny Hill tattoo was her first Dua spent most of her life growing up in London, but she's incredibly proud and vocal about her Albanian heritage. Rewind to 2015 when Dua was inked with her first tattoo - a delicate text-based artwork which reads: "Sunny Hill". The text is in homage to her parents' hometown of Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, which translates to 'Sunny Hill' in English. Dua also founded Pristina's annual Sunny Hill festival, as well as the Sunny Hill Foundation with her father. "[Sunny Hill] became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It holds a special meaning for me," she told Refinery29. MORE: Royals with unexpected tattoos: From Princess Eugenie's hidden ink to Princess Kate's henna

3 13 THIS MEANS NOTHING © Instagram Dua's 'THIS MEANS NOTHING' tattoo was inked by Sean from Texas When Dua commissioned Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Sean from Texas to ink up her arm, we assume she quite literally "meant nothing" by choosing to get his famous scrawled handwriting across her forearm.

4 13 Rose Tattoo © Getty Dua Lipa flashed her rose tattoo at the Barbie premiere in LA The raven-haired Barbie star has an edgy line-drawing on her inner bicep which resembles a rose. Dua debuted the statement body art on Instagram when she had been inked by Madame Buraka in Paris at 2am.

5 13 Finger Tattoos © Instagram Dua has an eclectic collection of finger tattoos Who needs rings when you have finger tattoos? Dua boasts a pick 'n mix of playful finger tattoos, including a smiley face, dancing man, supernova starburst and flames to add decorative drama to her digits.

6 13 Ankle Eye Tattoo The meaning of an all-knowing eye can symbolise many things, including protection, perception, and intuition. Amy Bowerman was the stick-and-poke mastermind behind Dua's delicate ankle art - which Dua got done in her kitchen. GETTING INKED: The best celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next ink

7 13 Sibling Tattoos © Instagram Dua has an 'R' and 'G' inked on her wrist Family is evidently everything to the Don't Start Now hitmaker, who has the initials 'R' and 'G' inked on her left wrist to honour her younger siblings Rina and Gjin.

8 13 MUM + DAD © David Crotty Dua's parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa are honoured in ink on her left elbow, with the words "MUM + DAD" scrawled across her arm.

9 13 Palm Tree Tattoo © Getty Dua has a palm tree inked above her left elbow When you think of LA, it's hard not to picture the sunset strip of palm tree-lined sidewalks. Fittingly, Dua has a palm tree tatted on her tricep, which fans believe is in honour of the time she spent in Los Angeles as her music career started to amp up.

10 13 245 © Instagram Dua has 245 tatted on her upper arm When Dua completed her first tour in 2018, it only made sense that she honoured the 245 shows with a freshly-inked design by celebrity-favourite tattooist, Madame Buraka. Several members of her crew got the same; a timeless reminder of their achievement.

11 13 ANGEL © Getty Dua Lipa has 'ANGEL' inked across her shoulder Dua's blink-and-you'll-miss-it dainty "ANGEL" tattoo on her shoulder is another creation from Sean from Texas, which he inked in 2016.

12 13 Future Nostalgia Tattoo © Instagram Dua got 'Future Nostalgia' inked in her inner arm in tribute of her World Tour In 2019, the Sweetest Pie singer announced the title of her latest album, Future Nostalgia, with a new tattoo on her left arm.