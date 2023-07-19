Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa's tattoo tour: Everywhere the It-girl has been inked
Subscribe

Dua Lipa's tattoo tour: Everywhere the It-girl has been inked

The Future Nostalgia star has over 20 tiny tattoos inked across her body

Dua Lipa tattoos
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Dua Lipa is the style muse of our generation. From walking the runway for the world's biggest fashion houses to launching her own "La Vancanza" women's collection with Versace, the disco-pop princess has more than earned her It-girl status. 

From glittering micro bralettes to vintage leather and red carpet ensembles dripping in luxury, there's no sartorial occasion Dua can't rise to. Her best accessory, however? We'd argue it's her dreamy collection of tiny tattoos. 

The English-Albanian singer has been quietly growing her patchwork ink collection for several years now, with the star rumoured to have upwards of 20 tattoos peppered across her body. With stick 'n poke creations from friends and intricate artwork inked by some of the most famous celebrity tattoo artists, Dua's body art collection is quite the ensemble. 

Scroll on to discover the Grammy Award-winning star's famous collection of tiny tattoos.

113

Barbed Wire Heart

Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty
Dua's barbed wire heart tattoo is one of her most famous inks

Dua Lipa's barbed wire heart tattoo on her forearm is arguably one of her most recognisable inks. 

213

SUNNY HILL

Dua's Sunny Hill tattoo was her first© Instagram
Dua's Sunny Hill tattoo was her first

Dua spent most of her life growing up in London, but she's incredibly proud and vocal about her Albanian heritage. Rewind to 2015 when Dua was inked with her first tattoo - a delicate text-based artwork which reads: "Sunny Hill".

The text is in homage to her parents' hometown of Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, which translates to 'Sunny Hill' in English. Dua also founded Pristina's annual Sunny Hill festival, as well as the Sunny Hill Foundation with her father. 

"[Sunny Hill] became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It holds a special meaning for me," she told Refinery29. 

MORE: Royals with unexpected tattoos: From Princess Eugenie's hidden ink to Princess Kate's henna

313

THIS MEANS NOTHING

Dua's 'THIS MEANS NOTHING' tattoo was inked by Sean from Texas© Instagram
Dua's 'THIS MEANS NOTHING' tattoo was inked by Sean from Texas

When Dua commissioned Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Sean from Texas to ink up her arm, we assume she quite literally "meant nothing" by choosing to get his famous scrawled handwriting across her forearm. 

413

Rose Tattoo

Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty
Dua Lipa flashed her rose tattoo at the Barbie premiere in LA

The raven-haired Barbie star has an edgy line-drawing on her inner bicep which resembles a rose. Dua debuted the statement body art on Instagram when she had been inked by Madame Buraka in Paris at 2am.

513

Finger Tattoos

Dua Lipa wears an orange and brown bikini© Instagram
Dua has an eclectic collection of finger tattoos

Who needs rings when you have finger tattoos? Dua boasts a pick 'n mix of playful finger tattoos, including a smiley face, dancing man, supernova starburst and flames to add decorative drama to her digits. 

613

Ankle Eye Tattoo

The meaning of an all-knowing eye can symbolise many things, including protection, perception, and intuition. Amy Bowerman was the stick-and-poke mastermind behind Dua's delicate ankle art - which Dua got done in her kitchen. 

GETTING INKED: The best celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next ink

713

Sibling Tattoos

Dua Lipa has an 'R' and 'G' inked on her wrist© Instagram
Dua has an 'R' and 'G' inked on her wrist

Family is evidently everything to the Don't Start Now hitmaker, who has the initials 'R' and 'G' inked on her left wrist to honour her younger siblings Rina and Gjin.

813

MUM + DAD

Dua Lipa attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. © David Crotty

Dua's parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa are honoured in ink on her left elbow, with the words "MUM + DAD" scrawled across her arm. 

913

Palm Tree Tattoo

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty
Dua has a palm tree inked above her left elbow

When you think of LA, it's hard not to picture the sunset strip of palm tree-lined sidewalks. Fittingly, Dua has a palm tree tatted on her tricep, which fans believe is in honour of the time she spent in Los Angeles as her music career started to amp up. 

1013

245

dot versace bag© Instagram
Dua has 245 tatted on her upper arm

When Dua completed her first tour in 2018, it only made sense that she honoured the 245 shows with a freshly-inked design by celebrity-favourite tattooist, Madame Buraka. Several members of her crew got the same; a timeless reminder of their achievement. 

1113

ANGEL

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala © Getty
Dua Lipa has 'ANGEL' inked across her shoulder

Dua's blink-and-you'll-miss-it dainty "ANGEL" tattoo on her shoulder is another creation from Sean from Texas, which he inked in 2016. 

1213

Future Nostalgia Tattoo

Dua Lipa wears a Gucci co-ord and shows off her 'Future Nostalgia' inked in her inner arm in tribute of her World Tour© Instagram
Dua got 'Future Nostalgia' inked in her inner arm in tribute of her World Tour

In 2019, the Sweetest Pie singer announced the title of her latest album, Future Nostalgia, with a new tattoo on her left arm.

1313

Love Tattoo

Dua Lipa wears bikini© Instagram
Dua's tiny tattoos are her cutest accessory

Miss Lipa appears to have "love" in Arabic tattooed on her right forearm.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more