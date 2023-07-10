Dua Lipa sets pulses racing in sheer dress at Barbie premiere and fans can’t get enough

Dua Lipa made a sparkling statement as she graced the star-studded Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Don't Start Now songstress, who recently channeled the Barbiecore aesthetic during her Greek vacation, is set to shine in Greta Gerwig's much-awaited film as Mermaid Barbie.

© Frazer Harrison Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Alongside other cast members, Dua took center stage at the Shrine Auditorium, joining the glamorous Margot Robbie, who paid homage to the iconic 1960 Mattel doll with a vintage strapless trumpet gown.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner commanded attention on the pink carpet in a sleeveless, sheer chainmail dress that shimmered under the Californian sun. The dress's transparency showcased Dua's daring choice to pair it with only a set of white underwear.

MORE: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz have been announced as Met Gala 2023 hosts

© Christopher Polk Dua Lipa's sheer gown showcased her cheeky thong

Adding to the glamour, the British pop star opted for shiny silver closed-toed heels, partially hidden by the dress's long hem.

The gown featured a plunging scooped neckline and a low back, which she showcased while striking a pose for the cameras.

The finishing touch to Dua's outfit was her choice of dazzling silver accessories. These included a pair of dangling earrings, a sparkling rhinestone necklace, and silver rings adorning each hand, perfectly matching her ensemble's silver theme.

© Christopher Polk Fans were impressed with Dua's choice of outfit

Her sleek, dark locks, parted in the middle, effortlessly cascaded past her shoulders, enhancing her overall glamour.

Dua's makeup, perfectly crafted for the event, featured a lash-enhancing layer of mascara, warm blush, and contour to accentuate her cheekbones. She completed her look with a darker, nude-colored matte tint on her lips.

As she sashayed down the pink carpet under the summer sun, she showcased her striking poses, later posing in front of a pastel pink convertible for some memorable snaps.

© Frazer Harrison Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"

In addition to her special cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the upcoming fantasy comedy, set to hit theaters on July 21, Dua also contributed to the film's soundtrack. Her catchy track, Dance The Night, is the lead single on the soundtrack and was officially released on May 25.

Despite some critics questioning the appropriateness of the risqué ensemble for the pink carpet event, a vast majority of her fans lauded her bold and stunning look.

Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in tiny hotpants

"She NEVER fails a red carpet," tweeted one supporter, while another added: "Dua is someone we can always count on to serve a red carpet look."

Echoing this sentiment, another fan wrote: "She always understands the assignment."