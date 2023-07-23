The Eternals actress is getting in some fun in the sun

Salma Hayek is paying her own nod to Barbiecore after the Greta Gerwig release made a record-breaking box office opening this past weekend.

The actress, 56, took to social media with new photos of herself having some fun in the sun, getting in some time in the pool with her husband François-Henri Pinault, 61.

She shared several photos from their pool day, including one of herself climbing atop her husband while he held on to her and waded through the crystal clear water.

© Instagram Salma and her husband François-Henri spent their weekend in the pool

Salma, at least inadvertently, made a nod to the booming Barbiecore trend with her figure-hugging hot pink swimsuit, featuring a plunging neckline and structured fit.

She captioned her photos: "Enjoyed the great blessings of sun, water, and love #grateful," and her followers quickly fell in love.

MORE: Salma Hayek and lookalike mom leave fans doing a double take in new photo

"The most beautiful woman in the world," one wrote, while another added: "MOMMY NEVER MISSES," and a third commented: "Mexican barbie."

© Instagram The actress paid a nod to Barbiecore with her hot pink swimsuit

The Black Mirror star loves nothing more than rocking a good swimsuit moment, with her instantly iconic bikini photos often racking up hundreds of thousands of likes.

She recently shared a snapshot of herself in an ornately patterned barely-there two-piece featuring a frilly trim and paired with dangling earrings.

© Instagram Salma celebrated National Bikini Day with a photo of herself in one

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!" she gushed alongside her photo. "Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback."

MORE: Salma Hayek dons crochet beach dress for luxe oceanfront lunch date – and it's a total vibe

Soon after, she shared a clip of herself weaving through her pool like a champion swimmer from the same bikini shoot, sharing her gratitude for hitting 25 million followers on Instagram. Check it out in the video below!

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares new video as she rocks plunging bikini

"I can't believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you," she gushed, acknowledging the fact that a large part of her fanbase came for her swimsuit photos.

MORE: Salma Hayek ups the ante in daring latex dress and rippling tulle skirt

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

© Instagram The actress has consistently looked stunning in swimwear

In a recent interview with Kelly Ripa on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, she opened up about the secret to her beauty, and firmly declared "no botox."

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off radiant glow in new waterside photo that causes a stir

"I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone," she shared. "And just the meditation … sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God, you look 20 years old.'"

© Instagram The actress has previously shared a candid look at aging

It's an intense regimen of relying on her machines, however, as the actress explained that whenever she would take a break, the effects were quite apparent.

"When I don't [meditate] for some time, guess what? Not only [does] the face start to drop and everything starts to drop, [but also] my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles [comes back]. I start breaking down," she shared.