Louise Redknapp puts seriously toned abs on display in daring crop top you don't want to miss

The former Eternals pop star stepped out for an emotional occasion…

Louise Redknapp nailed it yet again on Sunday when she was spotted putting her toned abs on full display in her latest fashion look.

The singer was performing at Flackstock, the festival held every year in honour of Caroline Flack who passed away in 2020. Louise was one of Caroline's close friends.

© Joseph Okpako Louise looked fabulous for the festival

For the special event, Louise slipped into a white crop top and matching white bottoms which she paired with an open denim shirt and black pointed-toe heels.

Captioning a photo ahead of the day, standing beside her late friend, Louise penned: "Today is all for you my girl [heart emoji] I’ve got a very special performance planned for you!

© David M. Benett Louise performed at Flackstock

"See you later @flackstock let’s do our girl proud for another year and raise lots of money for all the amazing charities! Xxx."

"Love this piccy see you there lou," Pixie Lott penned alongside a string of red love heart emojis. Denise Van Outen commented with a red love heart emoji to which Louise replied: "See you later babe."Louise was also joined by Natalie Pinkham, Keith Lemon, and Kirsty Gallacher who all came out to support the special cause.

Louse is never short of a dazzling outfit and last week was spotted channeling her inner Margot Robbie in a dazzling Barbie pink suit. The look was worn by the pop star in a dazzling photoshoot for her hit single Right Now.

The star shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Barbie-inspired photo session, which you can see in the video below. In the clip, Louise was a complete natural as she sauntered into different positions as she effortlessly posed for the camera.

Louise Redknapp's take on Barbiecore is just as fashion-forward as you'd imagine

"A little bit of Barbie Pink. Happy Saturday everyone hope you're all having a great weekend. 'Right Now' from my Greatest Hits - which is out now, link in bio xxx," Louise penned beside the clip.

Despite the Marilyn Monroe style wind-machine blowing at her honey-hued tresses, Louise kept her chic bobbed locks under control as she positioned them around her face for each new shot.

"Beautiful Louise loved your outfit, you wear it well," one fan penned. A second added: "I love your look Louise!" Meanwhile a third penned: "Stunning and never changed or aged."

When Louise isn't performing on stage or posing up a storm at a glamorous photoshoot, she is the doting mother to her two boys, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie

Charley is currently living in the US whilst studying at college in Arizona. Talking about his big move across the Atlantic, Louise told HELLO! last year: "We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up[...]"